(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore-based Global
A&T Electronics Ltd.'s (GATE) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B-'. The Outlook has been
revised to Negative
from Stable.
The Outlook has been revised to Negative because Fitch forecasts
that GATE's
liquidity will deteriorate during 2015-16 due to lower cash
generation and
continuing high interest costs. Its 2016 liquidity ratio (ratio
of cash + EBITDA
to interest + tax + maintenance capex) could fall below 2.0x -
the threshold
below which Fitch would take a negative rating action.
We expect the cash balance of USD214m at end-June 2015 to
deplete by USD50m-60m
each year as EBITDA could decline to USD150m (2014: USD183m),
which would be
insufficient to fund its estimates for annual interest payments
(USD112.5m),
taxes (USD10m) and capex (USD100m). GATE's 2015 capex/revenue
will be around 15%
before trending down to 12% in 2016 as it invests to ensure its
equipment is
able to meet customers' requirements.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Access to Capital: We believe that GATE cannot draw down
on its USD125m
revolving credit facility, due to a breach in a debt service
incurrence covenant
in its secured bond documents. GATE's management is considering
options to move
cash from its sister company UTAC Manufacturing Services
Holdings Pte, monetise
its Singapore facility and sell non-core assets to boost
liquidity. However,
Fitch's rating case will not include these sources of cash until
any
transactions are substantially completed. GATE's only debt is
secured notes of
USD1.13bn due in 2019.
Slowing OSAT Industry: We believe that GATE's 2015 revenue and
EBITDA could fall
by 10% and 20% respectively, amid a cyclical industry downturn.
The integrated
circuit (IC) outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT)
industry's
2015-16 revenue will decline due to slowing smartphone and
tablet demand growth
and declining PC sales. OSAT companies are more exposed to
changes in end-device
demand as integrated device manufacturers and foundries that use
OSAT services
also have in-house facilities and they tend to
disproportionately cut
outsourcing during slowdowns.
Bond Dispute to Continue: We believe that the company's on-going
dispute with a
group of holders of the first tranche of its first-lien bond is
likely to remain
unresolved in the medium term. The New York Supreme Court
decision to reject the
bondholders' petition in July 2015 provided temporary relief to
the company.
However, the bondholders' appeal of the court's decision will
continue to expose
the company to legal risk. A dispute resolution by payment of
damages or through
any court judgment that requires significant funds would
significantly increase
the likelihood of default and lead to a downgrade, which may not
be limited to
one notch.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to decline by 10% and 5% in 2015 and 2016
respectively.
- EBITDA to decline by 20% in 2015 and remain flat in 2016.
- Capex/revenue to be around 15% in 2015 and 12% in 2016.
- Cash taxes of USD10m a year.
- No asset sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the IDRs being downgraded include:
- Any resolution of the dispute with bondholders that leads to
significant
requirement for funds and further liquidity stretch.
- A fall in the liquidity metric (ratio of cash + EBITDA to
interest + tax +
maintenance capex (assumed to be USD30m)) to below 1.5x (2015
forecast: 2.2x).
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
Outlook being revised to Stable include:
- Liquidity metric (as defined above) greater than 2.0x on a
sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
