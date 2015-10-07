(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
People's Leasing &
Finance PLC's (PLC, B+/AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior
unsecured debentures of
up to LKR6bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received, and the final rating is the
same as the
expected rating assigned on 15 July 2015.
The issue will have tenors of four and five years with
fixed-rate coupon
payments. PLC plans to use the proceeds for working capital
purposes, to
diversify its funding mix, and to reduce maturity mismatches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debenture is rated in line with PLC's National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA-(lka)', given that the issue is expected to rank equally
with the claims of
company's other senior unsecured creditors.
PLC's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Long-Term
Rating reflect
Fitch's view that PLC's parent, the state-owned and systemically
important
People's Bank (AA+(lka)/Stable), has a high propensity but
limited ability to
provide extraordinary support to PLC if required. This is
because PLC is
strategically important to People's Bank; People's Bank owns 75%
of PLC and has
board representation; the two entities share a common brand; and
PLC is
associated with People's Bank's franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the debentures will move in tandem with PLC's
National Long-Term
Ratings.
PLC's ratings may be downgraded if People's Bank is no longer a
majority
shareholder in PLC, or if People's Bank's ability to provide
support weakens, or
if PLC's strategic importance to its parent diminishes over
time.
Fitch does not expect PLC's ratings to be upgraded, unless
People's Bank's
ratings are upgraded.
A full list of PLC's ratings follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures:
'AA-(lka)'
Proposed Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured
debentures: 'AA-(lka)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA (National Ratings on PLC)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA (National Ratings on PLC)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
People's Bank has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.