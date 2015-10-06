(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) The outcome of Portugal's general
election supports
our view that major policy changes are unlikely but political
instability could
reduce fiscal consolidation and reform implementation, Fitch
Ratings says.
Prime Minister, Pedro Passos Coelho's ruling centre-right
coalition won 104
seats in Sunday's poll, beating the opposition Socialist party
but losing its
majority in the 230 seat Assembly (four seats are still to be
decided). Mr
Passos Coelho has offered to form a minority government (the
Socialists are
unwilling to join forces with more left-wing parties). This
lessens the
near-term political uncertainty associated with drawn-out
negotiations to form a
cohesive new government.
The common ground shared by the incumbent and main opposition
parties, and the
absence of a strong anti-euro or populist anti-austerity party,
meant that we
did not expect the election to lead to major changes in fiscal
and macroeconomic
policy. The mainstream centre-right and centre-left parties are
committed to
fiscal prudence. Amendments to the budget-framework law that
sets out fiscal
objectives should improve transparency and compliance.
Nevertheless, fiscal consolidation has slowed this year, and the
structural
fiscal deficit is set to widen. Medium-term fiscal challenges
include making
revenue collection more efficient and reforming the entitlement
system to fund
the planned gradual reversal of some spending cuts.
The 2016 budget and the year-end expiry of some revenue-raising
items may
indicate the political scope for further fiscal measures in the
face of some
consolidation fatigue. The medium-term fiscal outlook depends on
continued
economic recovery as well as the government's fiscal policy
measures.
The advent of a minority government increases the risk that
fiscal consolidation
and structural reforms stall due to political disagreement. A
minority
government requires opposition support in confidence votes and
most of
Portugal's previous minority governments were unable to complete
their terms. A
weaker government, conscious of the possibility of early
elections, may be
cautious on implementing difficult or unpopular reforms that
would give
investment and growth an additional boost (Portugal's 2011-2014
EU/IMF programme
saw numerous measures to improve productivity and
competitiveness).
We affirmed Portugal's 'BB+'/Positive sovereign rating in
September, reflecting
the economy's gradual rebalancing.
