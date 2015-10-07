(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
affirmed Phatra
Securities Public Company Limited's (Phatra) National Long-Term
Rating at
'A-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook and National Short-Term Rating
at 'F2(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Phatra's ratings reflect its sound domestic brokerage franchise
for
institutional and high-net-worth clients, and its strong
investment banking
presence. Phatra has greater revenue diversification compared
with other
companies in the sector, which has supported its consistent
performance through
volatile periods in the Thai capital markets. Fitch believes the
company will be
able to maintain its performance, which is among the strongest
in the industry,
although pressure on profitability is likely to increase over
the medium term
due to intensifying competition.
The ratings also take into account Phatra's increasing exposure
to market risks.
At the moment, these risks are mitigated by its hedging
strategies and
satisfactory risk management. Phatra's rise gross leverage
(asset/equity ratio)
to 4.9x at end-June 2015 from 1.9x at end-2011 was largely
driven by its
increasing investment hedging activities (via stock borrowing
and lending (SBL)
transactions, which tend to be volatile), rather than purely by
an increase in
debt obligations. Net adjusted leverage ratio, which excludes
SBL-related
transactions, rose less sharply to 2.8x at end-June 2015 from
the 2011-2014
average of 2.1x.
Phatra benefits from some ordinary support from its parent
company, Kiatnakin
Bank Public Company Limited (KK), such as business referrals,
resources, and
funding. However, Phatra's rating is driven predominantly by its
standalone
strengths.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Phatra's ratings are among the highest for Fitch-rated
standalone securities
firms in Thailand. Rating upside is limited unless Phatra can
improve its market
position while sustaining its earnings quality. Also, proven
management of
market risk through cycles and significantly stronger capital
buffers could
positively affect the ratings.
Persistently higher leverage (gross leverage and net adjusted
leverage) relative
to industry peers, a substantial decline in liquidity (including
through much
higher use of short-term finance), or a significant and
sustained rise in
investment risk appetite would likely lead to negative rating
action.
Evidence of greater reliance on KK for support, particularly
related to income
generation and funding, may result in a reassessment of the
ratings as Phatra
would be operating more like a subsidiary. In this regard, KK's
financial
strength would become a major ratings driver for Phatra's
ratings. However,
Fitch does not expect this to occur in the near term.
