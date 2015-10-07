(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banca
Intesa (Russia)
(BIR) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' with a
Negative Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Ratings, National Rating and
Senior Debt
Ratings
The bank's IDRs, National Rating, Support Rating and senior debt
ratings reflect
Fitch's view that BIR would likely be supported, in case of
need, by its
ultimate parent, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (IS, BBB+/Stable). This
view is based on
the strategic role of the Russian bank for further development
of the Russian
franchise of the group, the low cost of the potential support
that might be
required, common branding and potential reputational and
contagion risks for the
group in case of a subsidiary default.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
BIR's Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+' reflects the bank's focus on
the fairly
high-risk niche of Russian small business lending and the recent
weakening of
its asset quality and profitability. However, the rating also
considers BIR's
solid capitalisation, healthy margins and therefore reasonable
pre-impairment
profitability, and sound liquidity position.
Non-performing loans (NPLs; overdue by more than 90 days) rose
to 12.3% of the
portfolio at end-1H15 (from 8.4% at end-2014), with the increase
mainly due to a
few large loans becoming NPLs in 2015. The NPL origination ratio
(calculated as
the net increase in NPLs plus write-offs during the period to
average performing
loans) was a high 6.1% (annualised) in 1H15. The bank
demonstrates prudent
provisioning: at end-1H15, NPLs were 0.9x covered by loan
impairment reserves.
Due to short loan tenors and timely renegotiation of rates on
existing loans,
the bank was able to increase its net interest margin in 1H15 to
8.8% (2014: 7%)
and therefore improve pre-impairment return on equity to 17.3%
(2014: 10.7%).
However, due to increased impairment charges associated with the
provisioning of
new NPLs, BIR reported a loss in 1H15 (-9.6% annualised ROAE).
The Fitch Core Capital ratio was a solid 17.4% at end-1H15.
Regulatory capital
ratios were also reasonable, with both Tier 1 and total ratios
standing at 14.9%
at the same date, and the bank was able to increase impairment
reserves up to
18.4% (from 10.5%) without breaching regulatory minimum ratios.
The IS group provides 37% of BIR's non-equity funding. Available
liquidity (cash
and equivalents, bonds repo-able with the Central Bank of Russia
and unused open
credit lines from the parent), net of wholesale funding
repayments due during
the next 12 months, covered more than 80% of customer accounts
at end-1H15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES-IDRs, Support Ratings, National Rating and
Senior Debt
Ratings
BIR's Long-term foreign currency IDR is constrained at Russia's
'BBB-' Country
Ceiling, and the local currency Long-term IDR also takes into
account country
risks. The Negative Outlook on BIR's ratings reflects the
Negative Outlook on
Russia's sovereign rating, and BIR will likely be downgraded if
Russia's ratings
are downgraded. BIR could also be downgraded if there is a sharp
reduction in
IS's commitment to the subsidiary.
VR
VR upside is currently limited due to the weak economy and
recent deterioration
in BIR's performance. Negative pressure could stem from further
asset quality
deterioration and a weakening of the capital position, if this
is not
compensated by fresh equity injections from the parent.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banca Intesa
Long-term foreign and local Currency IDRs: assigned at 'BBB-';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: assigned at '2'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'b+'
Senior debt long term rating: assigned at 'BBB-'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
