(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
existing ratings
for Home Properties, Inc. and its operating partnership Home
Properties, L.P.
(collectively, Home) following its acquisition by an affiliate
of Lone Star
Funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings withdrawal reflects that Home's rated obligations
were pre-funded,
repaid early or cancelled.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch will not have access to sufficient information to rate
the issuer going
forward.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
LIQUIDITY
Not applicable.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The following ratings have been withdrawn:
Home Properties, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; Rating Watch Negative.
Home Properties, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB'; Rating Watch Negative;
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Robert Rulla, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Related Committee Date: June 22, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 18
Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.