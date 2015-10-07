(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the existing ratings for Home Properties, Inc. and its operating partnership Home Properties, L.P. (collectively, Home) following its acquisition by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings withdrawal reflects that Home's rated obligations were pre-funded, repaid early or cancelled. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Fitch will not have access to sufficient information to rate the issuer going forward. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. LIQUIDITY Not applicable. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS The following ratings have been withdrawn: Home Properties, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; Rating Watch Negative. Home Properties, L.P. --IDR 'BBB'; Rating Watch Negative; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Britton Costa, CFA Director +1-212-908-0524 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Robert Rulla, CPA Director +1-312-606-2311 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Related Committee Date: June 22, 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 18 Nov 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.