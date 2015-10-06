(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 06 (Fitch) The Rating Outlook for
AmerisourceBergen Corp.'s
(NYSE: ABC) 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) remains Negative,
according to
Fitch Ratings, following the announcement that the firm will
acquire PharMEDium
Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (PharMEDium) for approximately $2.6
billion.
PharMEDium is the largest provider of outsourced compounded
sterile preparations
to acute care hospitals in the U.S. The firm has been owned by
private equity
sponsors Clayton Dubilier & Rice since 2013 and generated 2014
revenues of
roughly $375 million.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY PROLONGED HIGH LEVERAGE
Incremental short-term and term loan debt of approximately $1.4
billion are
expected to fund the deal, with the remainder of the purchase
price being paid
out of cash on hand. Resulting gross debt/EBITDA is expected to
approximate 2x
through fiscal year-end 2016. Elevated debt leverage is due, in
part, to the
issuance of $650 million of three-year notes in May 2014 to help
fund ABC's
strategy to offset dilution from the exercise of warrants by
Walgreens in 2016
and 2017.
The Negative Outlook reflects the aforementioned temporary
financing and
incremental deal funding in the context of a longer-than-usual
de-leveraging
timeframe. Fitch maintains that gross debt/EBITDA of 1.3x-1.4x
is the upper
limit for the firm's current 'A-' ratings.
Fitch continues to believe ABC will be able to repay debt such
that gross
debt/EBITDA moderates to 1.4x or below by fiscal year-end 2017.
This target is
largely dependent on the use of cash - whether from warrant
proceeds or cash
generation - for the repayment of the bulk of outstanding term
loans and the
$650 million notes due in 2017. However, ABC's stock performance
could alter the
firm's updated plans for cash deployment as it pertains to
management's
commitment to offsetting warrant-related dilution.
STRATEGICALLY SOUND ACQUISITION
Ownership of PharMEDium by ABC should allow for the leveraging
of each firm's
relationships with hospital customers and adjacent roles within
the drug channel
to drive complementary growth opportunities that are independent
of ABC's
largest customers, Walgreens Boots Alliance Corp. (Walgreens)
and Express
Scripts Holding Corp. (Express Scripts). Almost half of ABC's
revenues are
sourced from these two large customers.
STRONG FCF HELPS TO OFFSET RISKS
ABC's FCF has been exceptionally strong in 2015, providing some
relief to the
risks outlined in February 2015 when Fitch revised the Rating
Outlook for ABC's
long-term IDR to Negative. Strong cash generation has been
driven primarily by
better than expected volumes and associated purchasing dynamics
of generic
pharmaceuticals. Both branded and generic drug pricing trends
have also
supported cash generation. FCF for the LTM period ended June 30,
2015 was $3.1
billion. Fitch expects fiscal 2015 (ended Sept. 30) FCF will
exceed $3 billion.
Cash generation will remain strong through fiscal 2016, allowing
for accelerated
repayment of the $1 billion term loan borrowed to fund the
acquisition of MWI
Veterinary Supplies, Inc. and any short-term borrowings for the
PharMEDium deal.
Furthermore, ABC has indicated that its strategy to offset
dilution associated
with the Walgreens warrants is now complete.
Fitch plans to review the Negative Outlook in the context of
recent deal
funding, up-to-date financial results and developing business
trends within the
next six months.
Fitch currently rates ABC as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Contact:
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1-312-368-3169
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 212 908 0500,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
--'Fitch Affirms AmerisourceBergen's Ratings at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative' (Feb.
17, 2015).
