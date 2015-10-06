(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings held a peer review
for the
international scale ratings of four state-owned financial
institutions in Peru.
As a result of the committee, the ratings of Banco Agropecuario,
Banco de la
Nacion, Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo and Fondo
Mivivienda were affirmed.
The rating actions are summarized at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Peru's four state banks
reflect the support
they would receive from their owner, the Republic of Peru,
should it be
required. Although there is no explicit guarantee, Fitch Ratings
believes the
likelihood of sovereign support is strong given the banks' key
roles in the
government's strategy for the development of priority sectors of
the economy
(agriculture, affordable housing and infrastructure). In
addition, Banco de la
Nacion is an important financial service provider to the
government of Peru,
tasked with tax revenue collection and public sector payments
such as government
salaries, pensions and social welfare benefits. Banco de la
Nacion also
maintains the country's largest retail banking network, and
serves remote areas
where private banks are not present.
Peru's ability to provide such support to the state banks is
reflected in its
Sovereign Rating ('BBB+/A-') and underpins the banks' Support
and Support Rating
Floor ratings.
Fitch has also affirmed Banco de la Nacion's VR in light of the
bank's strong
and stable profitability, supported by strong non-interest
income related to its
payment and tax collection services on behalf of the government,
as well as its
exceptional asset quality and ample liquidity.
For more details on the particular key rating factors and rating
sensitivities
of each of these entities, please refer to individual rating
action
commentaries, published on Oct. 2, 2015 and available in Fitch's
website at
www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch affirmed the following international and national ratings
as part of its
peer review:
Banco Agropecuario:
--Foreign Currency long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+';
--Local Currency Long-term rating to a long-term unsecured loan
at 'A-(emr)'.
Banco de la Nacion
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-'.
COFIDE
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB'.
FMV
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support floor at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Andres Marquez
Director
+571 3269999 Ext 1220
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+ 571 307 5180
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
