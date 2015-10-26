(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Broadband Networks
here
LONDON, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that bondholders
would face challenges in the event of the structural separation
of an incumbent
network - a question prompted by UK regulator Ofcom's ongoing
review of digital
communications in the UK. Fitch also believes the prospect of a
referral to the
Competition and Markets Authority would create uncertainty for
BT bondholders
given the time this would entail.
A regulatory outcome that includes structural separation of an
incumbent network
raises complex questions over how existing debt could be
structured to ensure
bondholders have access to a credit risk that is broadly similar
to the
pre-separation cash flow. In Fitch's view, these questions are
more challenging
than those that might be faced by equity holders. Similar
challenges would exist
with respect to pension liabilities - liabilities which can be
material in the
case of incumbent telecoms.
The report also looks at what Fitch views as the fairly advanced
state of
Europe's high speed broadband networks, driven by
infrastructure-based
competition, regional consumer behaviours and to varying
degrees, a stable
regulatory outlook.
Fitch analyses the state of next generation access (NGA)
networks across the
region's leading economies; the technologies being employed,
discusses why
network access is more advanced in some markets and what it
considers to be the
key drivers to these advances.
Incumbent network coverage is found to be most advanced in those
markets where
fibre to the cabinet strategies have been deployed - a less
expensive technology
than fibre to the home (FTTH); but one which is ultimately in
Fitch's view
likely to continue to face a technology disadvantage to the
superior speeds
offered by cable networks.
Those markets where FTTH is being pursued will ultimately enjoy
superior or more
competitive speeds. This technology and accompanying civil
works, is nonetheless
expensive and in Fitch's view, less likely to be deployed on a
ubiquitous basis.
The report, European Broadband Networks - the State of Next
Generation Access;
Thoughts on Structural Separation, is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Contacts:
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
