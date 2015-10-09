(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published three
Dashboards
covering the U.S. regional markets, Las Vegas and Macau. With
three-quarters of
2015 behind us and looking towards 2016, Fitch sees overall
stable operating
conditions in the markets; however, each market presents unique
challenges. In
the U.S., operators are looking to monetize their assets through
various
transactions, typically entailing sale and leasebacks. Such
strategies may
backfire if operating conditions soften as they did in 2013 and
2014 given the
operating leverage that comes with the leases. Fitch is more
positive on the Las
Vegas Strip; however, the baccarat business (about 20% of the
Strip's gaming
revenues) is experiencing similar pressure as that in Macau.
Fitch sees Macau
being relatively stable in 2016 in terms of top line growth but
expects some
cannibalization from new Cotai openings and, as a result, some
further EBITDA
pressure on a same-store basis.
The published Dashboards are meant to serve as a quick reference
for U.S.
regional gaming, Las Vegas Strip and Macau gaming markets. The
dashboards
provide investors with Fitch's perspective on each market, along
with charts of
key drivers.
Las Vegas Strip Gaming Dashboard
here
Macau Gaming Dashboard
U.S. Regional Casino Gaming Dashboard (First-Half 2015)
