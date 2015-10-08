(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Standard Chartered
Bank (Taiwan) Limited's (SCBTL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA-'
and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The Outlook remains
Negative. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating action follows the affirmation of ratings on Standard
Chartered Bank
(SCB), the sole owner of SCBTL, on 30 June 2015 (see "Fitch
affirms Standard
Chartered at 'AA-', Maintains Negative Outlook", at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
SCBTL's IDR and Outlook remain aligned with those of its parent,
SCB, as Fitch
views SCBTL as a core subsidiary within the group's
international network,
specifically its role in the group's greater China strategy.
This is underpinned
by their aligned risk management, a shared brand name and global
network.
SCBTL's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as
its National
Long-Term Rating, reflecting the relative vulnerability of
default on its senior
obligations within a national scale for Taiwan.
VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of SCBTL's VR reflects its stable balance-sheet
strength, mainly
because Fitch expects capitalisation to continue to be enhanced
through a
selective growth strategy, despite modest profitability. At the
same time, Fitch
believes the bank's asset-quality risk is manageable, backed by
adequate
collateralisation of its mortgage portfolio (57% of total loans
at end-1H15) and
reasonable quality of its moderate exposure to China. The VR
also factors in
ordinary support extended by SCB, including liquidity support
and consulting
service for operations.
SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating (SR) of '1' on SCBTL is based on Fitch's
continuing belief of
an extremely high probability of support from SCB, if needed.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
SCTBL's Basel II-compliant subordinated bonds are rated one
notch below SCBTL's
National Long-Term Rating, to reflect their subordinated status
and the absence
of going concern loss-absorption features.
The bank's Basel III-compliant Tier 2 (B3T2) debt are also rated
one notch below
its National Long-Term Rating due to rating compression at the
top end of the
National Rating scale. Fitch typically assigns Taiwanese B3T2
debt international
ratings that are two notches below an issuer's anchor rating, or
in SCBTL's
case, its parent SCB's 'aa-' VR.
These aforementioned notching practices for subordinate bonds
are in accordance
with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory capital of
financial
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Any rating action on SCB could trigger a similar rating action
on SCBTL's IDR.
The latter's National Long-Term Rating, however, has a Stable
Outlook, as its
'AAA(twn)' rating will still be commensurate with 'A+' IDR
should SCBTL be
downgraded.
The ratings on SCBTL's senior debt will remain unchanged should
SCBTL be
downgraded as its 'AAA(twn)' National Long-Term Rating will
still be
commensurate with an 'A+' IDR.
VIABILITY RATING
SCBTL's VR may be upgraded if the bank demonstrates improvement
in its local
franchise, business execution, asset quality and profitability
while maintaining
sound risk appetite. The VR may be downgraded if a sharp
correction in the
property market were to cause severe mortgage losses or if the
risk profile
materially weakens from aggressive growth in better-yielding
exposures, such as
SME or China-related lending.
SUPPORT RATING
The SR is sensitive to any change in the ability and propensity
of SCB to
provide timely support to SCBTL and is unlikely to be downgraded
even if SCB is
downgraded.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
SCBTL's Basel II-compliant subordinated debt ratings will remain
unchanged as
its 'AAA(twn)' National Long-Term Rating will still be
commensurate with 'A+'
IDR should SCBTL be downgraded. Basel III-compliant subordinated
debt ratings,
however, will be downgraded by one notch should SCBTL be
downgraded.
A Credit Update on SCBTL will be available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Negative Outlook
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Senior unsecured debt National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'AAA(twn)'
- Basel II-compliant subordinated debt National Long-Term Rating
affirmed at
'AA+(twn)'
- Basel III-compliant subordinated debt National Long-Term
Rating affirmed at
'AA+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
