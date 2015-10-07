(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Banco BPI will emerge as a
domestically-focused bank
if proposals, announced on 30 September, to demerge its African
interests are
accepted, says Fitch Ratings. This may trigger a reshuffling of
the bank's
shareholder base, spark investor interest in the higher risk
demerged assets and
potentially contribute to reshaping the wider Portuguese banking
sector.
BPI is seeking to spin off subsidiaries in Angola and
Mozambique, plus related
supporting businesses, into a new entity to be controlled by
existing BPI
shareholders. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval at
an
extraordinary general meeting, expected to be scheduled by
November.
In recent years, BPI's profitability was supported by
contributions from Banco
de Fomento Angola (BFA), its 50.1% subsidiary. Its Portuguese
operations barely
break even. But the planned disposal of BFA is no surprise,
especially because
at end-2014, the bank advised that its exposures to the Angolan
government and
central bank would, from January 2015, be risk weighted at 100%
and no longer at
0% and 20%. This would result in weaker capital adequacy ratios
and a breach of
large exposure limits. Angola's banking supervisory and
regulatory arrangements
do not meet the European Commission's equivalency tests and this
triggered the
risk weighting change.
Fitch expects that the proposed demerger will have a neutral
overall impact on
prudential capital ratios because BPI's domestic and
international business are
broadly equally capitalised. While profitability indicators will
be weakened
post African disposals, the bank will benefit from reduced
exposure to higher
risk operating environments.
If the spin-off of African interests is achieved, BPI will
emerge as a domestic
player, with a deposit market share of 16%. In our opinion, BPI
has weathered
the recessionary operating environment in Portugal better than
peers, with
stronger asset quality indicators that reflect a more
conservative approach to
underwriting. Consequently, the bank should be well placed to
take advantage of
economic recovery. Fitch's Outlook on Portugal's sovereign
rating is Positive
reflecting the economy's gradual rebalancing, underpinned by
structural reforms.
We also think the transaction could spur changes in BPI's
shareholder base,
which currently includes a 44% stake held by Spain's Caixabank.
Caixabank
withdrew an offer for BPI in June 2015 and we believe that a
hypothetical
renewal of the bid would be subject to a change in existing
voting rights, which
cap CaixaBank's vote at 20%. Depending on decisions made by
BPI's existing
shareholders, this could trigger additional banking sector
developments and
potential scope for new investors, including prospective
investors in Novo Banco
which emerged from the failed Banco Espirito Santo, to turn
their eye to BPI.
The Novo Banco sale is set to resume in 2016 but achieving it
might still be
complicated if results of the ECB's stress test, to be published
by end-2015,
reveal additional solvency problems at the bank.
Investors with a higher risk appetite may, on the other hand, be
keen to enter
into the shareholder base of the spun-off African business.
Fitch downgraded
Angola's sovereign rating to 'B+' in September 2015, largely
because the
country's dependence on hydrocarbons leaves it exposed to the
sharp drop in oil
prices.
Contact:
Roger Turro
Director, Banks
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Espana
Paseo de Gracia 85 /7th floor
Barcelona 08008
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.