(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Rising commercial real
estate (CRE) prices
in Germany have increased the buffer between market values and
mortgage lending
values in Pfandbrief cover pools, Fitch Ratings says. This shows
how the rules
governing CRE valuations when mortgage lenders originate loans
refinanced
through Pfandbriefe further insulate bondholders from CRE price
volatility.
Our updated analysis of nearly 7,500 German commercial
properties shows that the
market value (MV), which must be updated regularly, was on
average 13.8% higher
than the original mortgage lending value (MLV) at end-1Q15, up
from 12.4% two
years earlier.
German Pfandbrief law requires collateral valuations to reflect
long-term
property values, sustainable through property market and
economic cycles.
Regulation sets parameters for income and cost calculations used
to determine
the MLV when loans are originated.
The increase in the cushion is not an exact reflection of the
total price
increase for CRE in Germany in the same period, as reported, for
example, by
research and consulting firm BulwienGesa. If MVs had tracked
BulwienGesa's price
data exactly, the average difference between MVs and MLVs would
be 22%.
Several factors may have contributed to this difference. The
revaluation of some
properties in German Pfandbrief cover pools may not have kept
pace with
transaction prices, and cover pools may include a greater
proportion of
properties in locations that have had slower growth. In
addition, the rules for
calculating MLVs leave some room for interpretation, and we
think valuers might
apply them less conservatively in benign economic circumstances.
The overall effect is that MLVs are less cyclical than market
prices. The
resulting MV cushion provides additional protection for
Fitch-rated commercial
mortgage Pfandbriefe against potential falls in property prices,
on top of the
60% eligibility threshold for cover pool inclusion, which is
based on the
loan-to-mortgage-lending value. A 13.8% cushion leads to an
equivalent limit of
53% if based on the loan-to-market value. This protection is
reflected in the
relatively high weighted average recovery rates of 70%-90% in
our 'AAA' scenario
asset analysis for Pfandbriefe secured by CRE loans.
The size of the cushion differs considerably depending on
property type, size,
and location. It remains biggest for offices (20% at end-1Q15),
followed by
retail properties (16%) and multi-family housing (12%). The MV
cushion increases
with property size (the average cushion ranges from 13% for
small properties
worth less than EUR5m to 22% for large properties worth EUR50m
or more).
This suggests that riskier properties, such as offices with
limited tenant
diversification, will usually have higher MV cushions than those
where a more
diverse mix of tenants results in more stable cash flows.
Germany is one of few countries where banks use the MLV
principle in their CRE
mortgage book. The European Banking Authority said this week
that "the concept
of MLV... is key for the prudent assessment of risks stemming
from exposures
secured by immovable property," but that it should not be a
prerequisite for
covered bonds' preferential risk weights.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame_render.cfm?rp
t_id=726335"> Click here for related research, "Market vs.
Mortgage Lending
Values in Pfandbriefe".
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame_render.cfm?rp
t_id=869008"> Click here for related research, "Covered Bonds
Surveillance
Snapshot".
Contact:
Mathias Pleissner
Director
Covered Bonds
+49 69 76 80 76 133
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
