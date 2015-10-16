(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know: EMEA
Gaming
here
LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that consolidation
will be a main driver in the competitive EMEA gaming market as
operating margins
remain under pressure over the next three years. These are the
main conclusions
from our recent investor meetings held in London and Paris.
With costs rising and revenues under pressure, the sector is
beginning to
consolidate as new taxes and increased regulations will require
financially
stronger groups. In the last three to four years overall
taxation levels have
risen, while in some countries concession fees from state
entities to betting
operators have been falling due to European governments' need to
address budget
deficits.
The move to online and digital is also accelerating, spurred by
improved online
betting offers and games, combined with ease of use and greater
privacy. This
trend, accompanied by the consolidation in the industry, should
lead to greater
rationalisation of betting shops and kiosk portfolios in the
next three to five
years.
In addition to our views on consolidation we also in this report
address the
following frequently asked questions:
-Will competitive pressures increase?
-Why is consolidation in EMEA gaming happening?
-Is the regulatory and tax environment going to get more
stringent?
-Will betting shops/kiosks disappear?
-Who will be the winners on online/mobile?
-Will games technology require more capex?
-What will be the impact of the above be on credit profiles?
-What will Ladbrokes Gala look like after the merger?
The report, entitled 'What Investors Want to Know: EMEA Gaming'
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.