(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Anheuser-Busch
InBev's (ABI) and SABMiller plc's (SABM) Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
and senior unsecured ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
following today's
announcement by ABI that it has made an offer to take over
SABMiller plc. A full
list of rating actions is shown at the end of this commentary.
The rating action reflects likely higher leverage for both ABI
and SABM, should
ABI's offer be successful at the terms published today. The
transaction would
create a strong global player with annual pre-dividend
consolidated free cash
flow (FCF) of up to around USD10bn. Fitch calculates that a
combined ABI-SABM
group would have consolidated debt of between USD120bn and
USD160bn (end June
2015: USD51.4bn) depending on whether the two key shareholders
Altria and BevCo
exercise the option to swap their shares into new restricted ABI
shares. The
offer is subject to acceptance by the SABM board and completion
of the
transaction remains subject to further conditions.
With respect to SABM's ratings, we expect to equalise them with
ABI's, subject
to SABM's debt ranking equally with ABI's debt and to the
issuing entities being
able to access group cash flow.
SABMiller's board has yet to respond to the takeover offer. The
ratings are
likely to be downgraded upon a successful completion of the
merger, or affirmed
if the takeover fails to complete.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Increase
Based on the current terms of the offer, which besides a cash
offer, also
includes an option for the two key shareholders Altria (27%
approximately) and
BevCo (14% approximately) to swap their SABM shares into ABI
shares and receive
a cash payment of USD2.15 per share (equal to a total cash
disbursement of up to
USD2.4bn), we calculate that ABI's consolidated funds from
operations FFO
adjusted gross leverage could rise to 6.6x (equating to total
debt/consolidated
EBITDA of 5.5x, up from 2014's 2.6x) if the 41% equity option is
fully taken up.
However, in the other, albeit less likely event of a fully
debt-funded
transaction, FFO adjusted gross leverage could reach 8.5x (total
debt/
consolidated EBITDA of around 7.0x).
Scope for Subsequent De-leveraging
Based on our estimation of annual pre-dividends consolidated FCF
of
approximately USD10bn, the merged entity could reduce
consolidated FFO adjusted
leverage to approximately 5.8x over a two-year period. We
believe that the
merger would also require divestments due to market overlaps in
the US and
China, that could raise up to approximately USD15bn-USD20bn.
Overall we estimate that under these assumptions and in the
event of a major
reduction of dividends over the initial two-year period, debt
reduction should
enable consolidated FFO adjusted leverage to reach 4.8x by 2017.
However, this
would still be high relative to the 4.0x seen for 'BBB'-rated
alcoholic
beverages companies in Fitch's universe.
Potential Multi-notch Downgrade
In the event of a fully debt-funded transaction, ABI's ratings
would struggle to
retain their investment-grade status. However, a combined
ABI/SABM could limit
the downgrade to the mid- to high- 'BBB' rating category in a
transaction
including the major equity component offered. This would reflect
the moderately
high leverage being balanced by the large, stable and
predictable cash flow of
the new entity as well as its exceptional global reach, market
positions and
portfolio of brands.
Structural Considerations
We expect that ABI's 62%-owned subsidiary AmBev would continue
to generate an
important portion of the enlarged group's cash flow (pro forma
over 30% of FCF
pre-dividends). The majority of ABI's debt is currently incurred
outside AmBev's
perimeter, with ABI only accessing its cash flows via dividends.
If all the
acquisition debt is placed outside AmBev, this would exacerbate
a mismatch
between the debt-free and highly cash generative AmBev and ABI's
highly
leveraged capital structure (pro-forma for SABMiller and taking
into account
only dividends received from AmBev) putting additional pressure
on the ratings.
Transaction Uncertainties and Execution Risks
If the merger goes ahead as planned, the transaction will still
require the
agreement of different stakeholders and involve integration
processes in
multiple jurisdictions, as well as potential anti-trust
approvals and
divestments. ABI management have been reluctant to share
detailed strategic and
integration plans or hurdles they may have identified.
Further uncertainty stems from SABM's previous rejections of two
informal offers
for ABI and therefore an increase of the offer price cannot be
excluded.
Mitigating integration risks are ABI's and SABM's successful
track records of
managing major M&A in the international beer sector.
Currency Mismatch
A merger would only partly reduce the current currency mismatch
of SABM, which
funds mostly in euros, US and Australian dollars but generates
less than 30% of
operating profit in these currencies. Due to the important
contribution to cash
flow from South America, Asia and Africa (over 60%), a combined
ABI-SABM with
acquisition debt raised in US dollars or euros would maintain a
large hard/soft
currency mismatch.
More Challenging Industry Environment
Compared with a year ago, the global beer industry suffers from
a weaker trading
environment, with volumes having contracted in many markets and
currency
depreciation impacting, in particular, ABI's FCF. While both ABI
and SABM have
reported in their most recent results (1H15) sound organic
profit growth in
Latin America, it was eroded by currency headwinds.
Also, in the core US beer market both brewers are losing market
shares to new
independent players offering craft beer and are under pressure
to respond with
new launches. As a result ABI's 1H15 profit margin contracted by
nearly 200
basis points on an organic basis in North America.
One Global Leader
The beer industry remains local in terms of brand preferences.
Consolidation has
created global companies with strong cash generation, but no
player operates in
all continents. A tie-up between the two leaders ABI and SABM
would now create a
global player, with presence in many duopoly and oligopoly
markets with high
profit margins and in several others with medium-term growth
prospects, even
though volume growth is currently at a historical low point.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Although subject to shareholder
approval, key
Fitch forecast assumptions for the merged group include:
-Successful completion of the merger in January 2016 at the
terms of the offer
submitted by ABI today
-ABI's and SABM's reported revenues contracting in the low
single digits in 2015
and subsequently recovering
-Cost of new acquisition debt of around 3.5%
-Dividend payout by ABI at around 25% to 30% in 2016 and 2017
-Potential divestment proceeds
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ABI
Upon completion of the transaction, we would likely downgrade
the ratings of ABI
by one or more notches. The final ratings will depend on
pro-forma leverage on
completion and on the degree of visibility and credibility of a
sustainable
de-leveraging path using cash flow and potential divestment
proceeds over the
first two years post-completion
A positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the
transaction does not
proceed this will likely translate into ABI's ratings being
affirmed.
SABM
We may downgrade SABM ratings to the same level of ABI's upon
completion of the
transaction. However, should SABM's current debt be structurally
subordinated to
ABI's existing or acquisition debt, its ratings would be further
notched down
from ABI's IDR
A positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the
transaction does not
proceed this will likely translate into SABMiller's ratings
being affirmed.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA
Long-term IDR: 'A' on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F1' on RWN
Senior unsecured rating: 'A' on RWN
Anheuser Busch InBev Worldwide Inc
Senior unsecured rating: 'A' on RWN
Anheuser-Busch Companies Inc
Senior unsecured rating: 'A' on RWN
Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance Inc
Senior unsecured rating: 'A' on RWN
SABMiller plc
Long-term IDR: 'A-' on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F2' on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'A-' on RWN
SABMiller Holdings Inc.
Senior unsecured debt: 'A-' on RWN
