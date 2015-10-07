(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Anheuser-Busch InBev's ongoing
pursuit of
British-South African beer brewer SABMiller is weighing on the
company's credit
default swap (CDS) spreads, according to Fitch Solutions in its
latest CDS Case
Study snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Anheuser-Busch InBev have widened out 25% over
the past month
to price at the widest levels observed in three years. After
pricing
consistently in line with 'A/A-' levels throughout the past
year, credit
protection for the beer maker is now pricing in 'BBB+/BBB'
territory.
'The CDS market appears to be concerned over Anheuser-Busch
InBev's continued
efforts to acquire competitor SABMiller with its latest bid of
over $100
billion, which is likely contributing to the spread widening'
said Director
Diana Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
