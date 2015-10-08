(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Standard
Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (SCBT) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook and
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR at 'A+' with a Negative Outlook.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed SCBT's National
Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(tha)' with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the affirmation of ratings on Standard
Chartered Bank
(SCB), the parent of SCBT, on 30 June 2015 (see "Fitch affirms
Standard
Chartered at 'AA-', Maintains Negative Outlook", at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
SCBT's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating are driven by
parental support
as Fitch believes that SCBT is a strategically important
subsidiary of SCB. This
is evident in SCB's 99.87% ownership of the Thai subsidiary, a
strong level of
integration between the two entities and a history of ordinary
support from the
parent to the subsidiary. SCBT is a long-term holding for SCB
and has an
important role in supporting the group's international banking
business and
expansion in the Greater Mekong region.
The Negative Outlook on SCBT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is
consistent with
the Negative Outlook on SCB's ratings.
VIABILITY RATINGS
SCBT's VR reflect the bank's strong financial buffers, in term
of capitalisation
and reserve coverage ratio, which should provide adequate
cushion against
asset-quality deterioration. SCBT's Tier-1 capital ratio was
22.0% (estimated by
Fitch) at end-June 2015, the highest among local banks. While
asset quality is a
relative weakness, with NPL ratio at 7.2% at end-June 2015 and a
further
deterioration likely, its loan-loss reserve coverage ratio
continues to be
satisfactory at 123.9% at end-June 2015, which supports overall
absorption
buffers.
The VR also incorporates Fitch's view that profitability could
remain weak over
the next one to two years due to persistent provisioning risks
and pressure on
interest income from slow loan growth. SCBT's annualised ROA
fell to 0.51% at
end-June 2015 from its five-year average of 0.99%.
SENIOR DEBT
The National Rating on SCBT's short-term unsecured and
unsubordinated debenture
programme is at the same level as its National Short-Term Rating
as they
represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations to the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
A change in SCB's IDRs would lead to similar rating action on
SCBT's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR, but would be unlikely to affect the latter's
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR, which is currently capped by Thailand's
Country Ceiling of
'A-'.
SCBT's National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(tha)' is the highest on
Thailand's
National Rating scale; hence, there is no upside. A downgrade of
SCBT's National
Ratings is unlikely to occur in the near term as SCBT's
Long-Term Local-Currency
IDR remains two notches above Thailand's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A-'.
A reduction in SCB's propensity to support SCBT, which might be
seen, for
example, in a material reduction in its shareholding, could
result in negative
rating action. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely to occur
in the near
term. Any change in Thailand's Country Ceiling would have a
similar effect on
SCBT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
VIABILTIY RATING
The VR is unlikely to be upgraded over the medium term unless
SCBT materially
strengthens its local franchise. Negative rating action on the
VR could result
if there is a substantial deterioration in asset quality that
leads to material
decreases in profitability and capitalization.
SENIOR DEBT
The National Rating on SCBT's short-term unsecured and
unsubordinated debenture
programme is currently at the highest on Thailand's National
Rating scale. As
such, there is no scope for upside. Conversely, the debt rating
could be
downgraded if SCBT's National Short-Term Rating were to be
downgraded, although
this is unlikely in the near term.
The full list of rating actions follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Negative
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Rating on short-term unsecured and unsubordinated
debenture programme
affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
