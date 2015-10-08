(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Macquarie Group
Limited's (MGL;
A-/Stable) agreement to acquire the Esanda dealer finance
portfolio from
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ;
AA-/Stable) for AUD8.2bn
will not affect the ratings of MGL, its Australian bank
subsidiary, Macquarie
Bank Limited (MBL; A/Stable), and ANZ. The acquisition further
increases MGL's
exposure to more traditional leasing and lending activities,
while the sale
continues ANZ's focus on its core activities and releases a
modest amount of
capital.
We believe the deal is likely to improve MGL's earnings
stability, while the
funding and capital requirements have been largely offset
through new facilities
and capital management activity. We do not anticipate a material
weakening of
MGL's funding structure or liquidity as a result of the
acquisition as the
group's policy requires long-term assets to be funded with
long-term
liabilities. Most of the non-equity funding component will be
met through a new
third-party facility.
The portfolio will carry a Tier 1 capital requirement of about
AUD800m. This is
to be funded through a AUD400m institutional equity placement, a
share purchase
plan for retail shareholders, and earnings retained from the
group's 30
September 2015 (1H16) half year profit. MGL expects the half
year profit will be
up 55% on 1H15's net profit after minority interests of AUD678m,
while the
dividend payout ratio is likely to fall to 50% in 1H16 from 62%
in 1H15. As a
result, we expect there to be limited negative impact on capital
at MGL or MBL.
We also believe MGL's capital position is well placed for
upcoming regulatory
changes. The group carries excess capital and also has a
significantly smaller
residential mortgage portfolio than Australia's major banks.
ANZ expects the sale to increase its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
by about 20bps.
This is part of a broader trend, which we expect to continue,
where the capital
holdings of Australia's large banks increase as regulators seek
to improve the
resilience of the financial system.
MGL's Australian motor vehicle finance portfolio will almost
double as a result
of the acquisition, leaving it as one of the leading players in
the market. The
asset quality of the acquired receivables appears to be broadly
in line with
MGL's existing portfolio, while MGL expects the acquisition to
be earnings
accretive in the first year. The Esanda portfolio consists of
AUD6.2bn of retail
receivables and AUD1.6bn of wholesale finance provided to
dealers, equivalent to
11% of MGL's gross loans at end-FY15. MGL and ANZ expect the
deal to close by 31
October 2015, with all assets transferred by 31 March 2016.
Australia's
competition regulator has already indicated it has no objections
to the deal.
