(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) The upcoming sale of 40% of
Poste Italiane (PI)
will not change the company's rating because Fitch Ratings does
not think it
will alter PI's importance to, or relationship with, the Italian
government.
We view the Italian national government as PI's sponsor under
our Public-Sector
Entities Criteria, and believe extraordinary support will remain
highly probable
if needed. PI's strategic importance and its integration with
the national
government, as well as the latter's high degree of control and
oversight will
remain even after the sale.
PI has a strategic role in providing domestic postal services
and in public
funding policy. It invests deposits collected by its BancoPosta
division in
Italian government bonds. Its insurance subsidiary, Poste Vita,
is also a large
government bond investor. PI collects state-guaranteed savings
on behalf of
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which are largely deposited into the
national
treasury and partly used to fund local authorities and projects
of national
importance. It is also central to Italy's payments system
through its post
office network.
We do not think that divestment will lead to changes in control
of PI. Employees
are being encouraged to buy shares, and the Ministry of Economy
and Finance will
keep the right to appoint a majority of board members, thereby
controlling major
operating decisions. PI is subject to the public sector auditor
and reports
regularly to parliament, and its postal, insurance and financial
activities are
regulated by the relevant Italian authorities.
PI will remain credit-linked to the national government after
the sale, enabling
us to use the top-down approach to rating public sector entities
set out in our
criteria. Public-sector entities credit-linked to their sponsor
can be rated up
to three notches lower than the sponsor's rating. The high
degree of
integration, strategic importance and government control
translates into PI's
rating being aligned with that of Italy (BBB+/Stable).
PI's ratings and Outlook are therefore likely to continue to
reflect those of
Italy over the medium term. But the notching under the top-down
approach could
change if PI's profitability and debt coverage deteriorated
materially. This
appears unlikely as growth in insurance revenues and transaction
banking offset
the decline in postal services.
Weaker links with the government via divestment of more than
50%, or PI pulling
back from public service functions could lead to a rating change
or potentially
a shift to the "bottom-up" rating approach. Under this approach,
extraordinary
support is possible rather than highly likely, and the rating is
based on the
issuer's standalone credit profile, with a possible three-notch
uplift.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
