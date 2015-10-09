(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Historical Territory of Bizkaia's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1.
The ratings reflect the province's ability to maintain solid
fiscal performance
relative to its own budget and to keep debt stable. The Stable
Outlook reflects
that of Spain.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Institutional framework: Bizkaia can be rated higher than the
Spanish sovereign
because of its financial and fiscal autonomy and the
institutional recognition
in the Spanish constitution, which mitigates sovereign
unilateral interferences
on the issuer as per Fitch's criteria. The ratings reflect
Bizkaia 's special
status, solid socio-economic profile, proven ability to maintain
a stable and
sound operating performance, and relatively low debt burden. The
ratings also
takes into account its prudent management and strong liquidity.
In common with the other two Basque provinces, Bizkaia has a
special legal and
fiscal status, which is explicitly recognised by the Spanish
Constitution. Under
this regime, the provinces benefit from a special tax
arrangement, whereby they
have wide fiscal powers, are entitled to levy and collect taxes
in the province
and have the authority to set rates on a number of taxes,
primarily personal
income tax. This gives the provinces strong fiscal flexibility
and is a positive
rating factor. Also, some of the fiscal receipts have to be
transferred to other
tiers of government as per established agreement.
Economy: Bizkaia is a wealthy province by national and
international standards,
with a GDP per capita estimated in 2012 at 23.2% above the
Spanish average. It
has an estimated population of 1.15 million, largely
concentrated around its
capital, Bilbao, It started contracting in 2012, in line with
Spain, registering
a drop of 0.6% over 2012-14. GDP was estimated at EUR32bn in
2014, and is
characterised by a large manufacturing sector, representing
around 16%. Other
indicators illustrating Bizkaia's solid fundamentals are a high
employment rate,
at 46.8% in 2014 versus 45% in Spain. The number of registered
workers in 2014
grew 1.4%, albeit below the national rate of 2.4%.
Fiscal Performance: The province has reported solid fiscal
performance. Bizkaia
has recorded a positive current balance over the past five
years, with an
adjusted operating margin, excluding agreed transfers, averaging
35% and is
projected to remain around this level during the forecast period
to 2017. The
2015 budget includes an 8.8% tax collection increase as economic
activity
continues to improve.
Following cost-cutting measures since 2009, the 2015 budget is
forecasting a 5%
increase in operating expenditure, supported by firmer economic
performance.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, the current
balance-to-adjusted current
revenue is expected to remain around 30% over 2015-2016.
Debt: Bizkaia kept debt stable at EUR1.2bn over 2009-2014, which
Fitch expects
to continue over the medium term. A sound fiscal performance in
2014 allowed
Bizkaia to report a comfortable debt payback ratio of 2.5 years,
and future debt
repayments are significantly below the region's expected current
balance. In
addition, Bizkaia's liquidity is strong due to direct collection
of tax and its
available cash is sufficient to cover three years of debt
amortisations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement of the labour metrics could lead to an upgrade of
the province's
intrinsic credit profile and subsequently the IDRs. Operating
balance not fully
covering annual debt service requirements would result in a
downgrade of the
IDRs.
A downgrade of the sovereign would trigger a downgrade of
Bizkaia's IDRs as the
province is presently at the maximum leeway above the sovereign
rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
