(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ethiopia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'.
The Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign currency
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling and the Short-term
foreign-currency
IDR have been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ethiopia's 'B' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Ratings are well entrenched in the 'B' rating category due to
weak development
and governance indicators. Despite rapid improvement over the
past five years,
Ethiopia's income per head and human development indicator
remain among the
lowest of Fitch-rated sovereigns, even among 'B' rated peers,
illustrating weak
debt tolerance.
Driven by massive public investment by the government and
state-owned
enterprises (SoEs), growth has averaged close to 10% over the
past five years in
real terms, including 8.7% in FY15 (ending in July 2015). This
has led to a
rapid improvement in living standards and progress towards
meeting Millennium
Development Goals.
However, this has come at the expense of a rise in indebtedness
of the broader
public sector. The government's cautious fiscal stance prevailed
in FY15, with
the budget deficit likely to have been contained at 2.7% of GDP,
and government
debt broadly stable at a moderate 26.3% of GDP, lower than 'B'
rating peers.
Nonetheless, SoE public debt has risen materially in recent
years, particularly
in FY15, to an estimated 25.6% of GDP at end-FY15, a large share
of which is
non-concessional. This brings the consolidated debt of the
government and SoEs
to an estimated 52% of GDP at end-FY15, 55% of which is
external. Although the
authorities expect SoE debt to be repaid from commercial
receipts, in Fitch's
view it represents a rising contingent liability for the central
government.
Domestic vulnerabilities remain important rating drivers,
including high and
volatile inflation, as well as a rapid rise in credit. The
drought resulting
from unusually low rainfall in 2015 has pushed food prices up,
bringing
inflation up to 11.4% yoy at August 2015, and creates economic
risks for next
year. Credit (mostly to SoEs) has also risen very fast,
triggering a score of
'3' in Fitch's macro-prudential indicator assessing potential
systemic stress,
and lending is often at negative real interest rates. The
banking sector,
dominated by the public sector, is sound and profitable but
heavily exposed to a
limited number of SoEs, on which there is limited transparency.
Weak export performance (exports of goods and services declined
by an estimated
6.6% in FY15) associated with dynamic capital goods imports has
led to the
current account deficit deteriorating to an estimated 13% of GDP
in FY15 (FY14:
8.6%). This largely reflects the weak and concentrated export
base but also weak
competitiveness partly caused by an increasingly overvalued
exchange rate. The
IMF estimates the real effective exchange rate appreciated by
21.4% in FY15
alone, which suggests it could now be around 30% above its
equilibrium level. As
a result, net external debt jumped to an estimated 25% of GDP at
end-FY15 (FY10:
12.1%), higher than 'B' medians.
International reserves have historically been particularly low,
at just two
months of current external receipts at end-FY15. Together with
the rise in
external debt and the overvaluation of the birr, this increases
the risk of
exchange rate adjustment. The central bank's ability to continue
depreciating
the currency by only 5% a year in nominal terms will critically
depend upon the
economy's ability to generate FX in the coming years. The recent
pick up in FDI
and energy export prospects are promising in that regard but the
low exports of
manufactured products so far, which the government intends to
develop in the
coming years, illustrate the challenges to industrialisation
(including weak
business environment and access to credit for private
companies). However, Fitch
believes that the potential negative impact of currency
devaluation on
government debt would be manageable, given the relatively modest
increase in the
debt stock that it would imply.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action, are:
-Stronger external indicators reflected in higher exports,
stronger FDI and
international reserves.
-Further structural improvements, including stronger development
and World Bank
governance indicators.
-Further improvement in the macro-policy environment, supporting
moderate
inflation and a transition to broader-based growth.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
-Rising external vulnerability, illustrated by declining
international reserves,
further widening of the current account deficit or rising
external indebtedness.
- A further rapid increase in public sector indebtedness or
increased risk of
contingent liabilities from SoEs and publicly-owned banks
materialising on the
state's balance sheet.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that world GDP will grow by 2.7% in 2016 and 2017,
supporting
Ethiopia's exports of goods and services.
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD55 and USD60 per
barrel in 2015
and 2016 respectively, therefore alleviating pressures on the
current account
deficit.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
