(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ACE
Insurance Company
(Russia)'s (ACE Russia) National Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'AAA(rus)' with Stable Outlook and simultaneously withdrawn it.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as ACE Russia has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information
to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or
analytical coverage for ACE Russia.
ACE Russia continues to be part of ACE Group, a global insurer
and reinsurer.
The ultimate parent of the group is ACE Limited, domiciled in
Switzerland
(Long-term IDR A+/Stable). Fitch views ACE Russia as "Important"
to ACE Group
under its group rating methodology. This reflects the small size
of the insurer
relative to ACE Group and support from the parent being
'informal' rather than
provided though a formal support agreement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
