(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) Souring market sentiment on Yum
Brands of late has
sent credit default sap (CDS) spreads to their widest level
since 2009,
according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS Case Study
Snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Yum Brands Inc. have widened out 20% over the
past month to
price at the widest levels observed since 2009. The CDS Implied
Rating for Yum
has been dropping steadily over the past year, from 'A' to 'BBB'
(based on CDS
trading patterns) while current CDS spreads are indicating
'BBB-' levels.
'Spread widening for Yum Brands is likely emanating from
disappointing third
quarter earnings and risks to the company's growth given
significant exposure to
China, which is experiencing an economic slowdown,' said
Director Diana
Allmendinger. 'There are also increased concerns among
bondholders that YUM's
financial strategy may become more aggressive, which may also
weigh on CDS
spreads.'
China same-store sales turned positive (+2%) for the first time
since June 2014
during the latest quarter, though the sales recovery is slower
than management
anticipated. Moreover, YUM lowered EPS growth guidance to well
below its target
of at least 10% annually and increased its dividend 12% while
share repurchases
have continued.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Contact:
Diana Allmendinger
Director
+1 212-908-0848
Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
