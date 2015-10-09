(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Host
Hotels & Resorts Limited Partnership's (Host) $400 million 4.5%
Series F senior
unsecured notes due Feb. 1, 2026. Host plans to use the net
proceeds, combined
with additional term loan borrowings and cash on hand to redeem
its 6% Series V
notes due 2020. The company anticipates paying an aggregate
redemption price of
approximately $515 million. Host will issue the Series F notes
under its
existing indenture dated May 15, 2015. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of the release.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Host will sustain
leverage at or
below its stated 2.5x to 3.0x leverage target and that the
company's credit
metrics will remain appropriate for the 'BBB-' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
through the lodging cycle. The ratings also consider Host's
high-quality
portfolio of geographically diversified upper-tier hotel
properties, as well as
its large and liquid unencumbered asset pool. Fitch views the
latter as an
important source of contingent liquidity that supports the
rating.
U.S. Lodging Still in a Good Place
Solid U.S. GDP growth and low levels of new supply set the table
for strong U.S.
lodging industry fundamentals during 2015. Fitch expects U.S.
RevPAR to increase
by 7% this year, based on a 2% occupancy gain and 5% average
daily room rate
(ADR) growth. Robust demand has boosted occupancy rates,
providing hotels with
material pricing power.
Fitch expects Host's RevPAR to grow moderately below the
industry average during
the year due to its exposure to upper-price-tier hotels and
portfolio weightings
in markets with weaker near-term outlooks, such as New York and
Washington,
D.C., as well as renovation disruption at several large
properties. Accelerating
group fundamentals and strong growth from recently renovated
properties should
support solid RevPAR growth during 2016 and 2017. Fitch has
assumed 5% and 4%,
respectively.
Sustained Lower Leverage
Host has reduced its leverage from its down-cycle peak of 5.8x
to 2.9x for the
trailing 12-month (TTM) period ending June 30, 2015, pro forma
for its series F
issuance and share repurchase activity subsequent to quarter
end. This leverage
level is in line with Fitch's rating case projections through
2017. The
reduction and Host's public commitment to sustain leverage in
the 2.5x to 3.0x
range are key considerations incorporated in Fitch's ratings.
Host's TTM
leverage was 2.6x on a pro forma basis that additionally assumes
its $400
million 2.5% exchangeable notes are converted to equity during
October 2015.
Fitch's ratings for Host have only limited tolerance for
leverage sustaining
above 4.0x over the rating horizon (typically one-to-two years).
However, the
ratings contemplate a scenario where Host's leverage temporarily
increases above
4.0x - a recognition of hotel industry cyclicality and capital
intensity, as
well as the limited ability to retain cash and reduce debt due
to its REIT
status. Under such a scenario, the company's willingness and
sense of urgency to
bring leverage back below 4.0x would likely determine whether
Fitch maintains
its investment-grade ratings.
Fitch's stress case forecast assumes that peak cyclical leverage
is comfortably
below 5.0x and that it would decline to below 4.0x within the
ratings horizon.
Fitch defines Host's leverage as debt, net of readily available
cash divided by
recurring operating EBITDA.
Large and Liquid Unencumbered Portfolio
Host's large unencumbered asset pool provides an excellent
source of contingent
liquidity. Fitch calculates the company's unencumbered
assets-to-net unsecured
debt (UA/UD) ratio at 2.5x as of June 30, 2015, pro forma for
its series F
issuance and share repurchase activity subsequent to quarter
end. The company's
UA/UD ratio improves to 2.9x on a pro forma basis that assumes
its $400 million
2.5% exchangeable notes are converted to equity during October
2015.
Fitch reflects the cyclicality of Host's cash flows in its UA/UD
analysis by
haircutting its TTM unencumbered EBITDA by 20% and applying a
stressed 8x
multiple to calculate unencumbered asset value.
Host's unencumbered asset profile has several attractive
features that should
enhance their appeal as collateral. The company's hotels are
principally located
in key 'gateway' markets that balance sheet lenders tend to
favor. Moreover, its
hotels are generally aligned with the strongest brands in the
industry. Finally,
Host owns some of the largest and most valuable hotels in the
U.S., which should
allow it to raise a large amount of secured debt capital
quickly, if needed.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
Fitch's rating case projections anticipate that Host's
fixed-charge coverage
(FCC) ratio will improve to the 7.0x to 8.0x range over the
rating horizon.
Strong property-level EBITDA growth, lower leverage and the
refinancing of
higher-cost debt support these expectations. Fitch defines FCC
as recurring
operating EBITDA less renewal and replacement capital
expenditures, divided by
cash interest expense and capitalized interest.
Diversified Portfolio
Host maintains a high-quality, geographically diversified
portfolio of 110
consolidated luxury and upscale hotel properties across the U.S.
including 16
international hotels located in, Australia, Brazil, Canada,
Chile, Mexico, and
New Zealand. The company's portfolio provides significant
financial flexibility
and geographically diverse cash flows, which Fitch views
positively.
Heightened Event Risk Potential
Fitch's ratings for Host do not contemplate a deviation from its
current
financial policies. However, Fitch recognize the heightened
possibility for
'event risk' in the form of a change in financial policy given
the weak absolute
and relative performance of its shares and concerns expressed by
some market
participants that the company's low leverage strategy is
suboptimal.
Share Repurchases
Fitch's ratings for Host have some tolerance for share
repurchases, provided the
company executes its program within its stated financial
policies, primarily
sustaining leverage below 3.0x. Nevertheless, Fitch views share
repurchases as a
credit negative, all else equal, that favors equity holders over
bondholders.
The company's board authorized a $500 million share repurchase
program earlier
this year to respond to the share underperformance. Host has
repurchased 17.4
million shares for $330 million under its current authorization,
leaving $170
million of capacity remaining at Sept. 25, 2015. The $19.00 per
share average
repurchase price is roughly 6% above Host shares' $17.85 closing
price on Oct.
8, 2015.
Cyclicality Drives Earnings Volatility
The cyclical nature of the hotel industry is Fitch's primary
credit concern.
Hotels re-price their inventory daily and, therefore, have the
shortest lease
terms and least stable cash flows of any commercial property
type. Economic
cycles, as well as exogenous events (i.e. acts of terrorism),
have historically
caused material declines in revenues and profitability for
hotels.
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that Host's
credit profile
will remain appropriate for the 'BBB-' rating through economic
cycles, barring
any significant changes in the company's capital structure
plans. The Stable
Outlook also reflects the quality of Host's portfolio and
unencumbered asset
coverage that provides good downside protection to bondholders.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--U.S. lodging industry RevPAR grows 7% during 2015;
upper-price-tier hotels
deliver moderately below-average RevPAR growth;
--Group demand (room nights booked in blocks of 10, or more)
momentum continues
to improve;
--Host's RevPAR growth trails the industry for the full year
2015 at 4.25% due
to its portfolio exposures to weaker markets, such as New York
City, Houston and
Calgary, as well as renovation disruption at several large
hotels. Fitch's 5%
RevPAR expectation for 2016 assumes continued healthy group
demand trends and a
moderate benefit from its recently renovated hotels. Fitch has
assumed 4% RevPAR
growth for Host during 2017;
--Host's EBITDA margin improves by roughly 50 bps per year
through 2017,
excluding non-routine items;
--No acquisitions or dispositions during the forecast period;
--The company satisfies its exchangeable notes put obligation
through the
issuance of new shares, rather than cash;
--Host draws the remaining $200 million under its $500 million
delayed-draw term
loan during 4Q15;
--The company completes its $500 million share repurchase
authorization during
2015. Fitch has also assumed the company repurchases an
additional $250 million
of shares during 2016 and 2017 that are currently not
authorized.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
-A reduction in Host's public stated leverage target of 2.5x to
3.0x and
commensurate deleveraging of its balance sheet could lead to
positive momentum.
At this point, Fitch believes this is unlikely given the
company's growth
strategy and historical financial policies.
--Fitch expects management to support its balance sheet at a
level commensurate
with a 'BBB-' rating. There could be negative rating
implications if Host
revises its financial policy leverage target above 3.0x.
--Fitch's expectation for leverage to sustain above 4.0x over
the rating
horizon, due to a cyclical lodging industry downturn could also
lead to a
downgrade in the ratings and/or Outlook.
--A negative rating action could also occur if a downturn is
more severe than
Fitch's stress case scenarios, which contemplate industrywide
RevPAR declines of
13%-15%. Due at least in part to the more attractive supply
growth environment
relative to the last recessions, Fitch believes RevPAR declines
would be
somewhat less severe than the 20% declines experienced in
2008-2009.
--A material reduction in Host's UA/UD ratio could have negative
rating
implications.
Fitch currently rates Host as follows:
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'.
Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB-'
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured exchangeable notes at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+212 908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+212 908 9113
Committee Chairperson
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+212 908-0791
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: Sept. 25, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
