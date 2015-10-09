(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to
withdraw its
ratings of Acer Inc. (Acer) after a 30-day period beginning
today as they are no
longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's
coverage. Fitch will
continue to maintain coverage of Acer prior to withdrawal.
Fitch currently rates Acer as follows:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs): 'BB-';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: 'BBB(twn)'; Outlook Stable
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal.
Ratings are
subject to analytical review and change up to the time Fitch
withdraws the
ratings.
Fitch's last rating action on the IDRs was on 4 May 2015 when
the ratings were
affirmed with a Stable Outlook. On 13 November 2014, the IDRs
and the National
Long-Term Rating were affirmed and all of the Outlooks revised
to Stable from
Negative.
Contact:
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road
Central, Hong Kong
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
