(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
Housing Development
Finance Corporation Bank of Sri Lanka's (HDFC Bank;
BBB(lka)/Stable) proposed
senior unsecured debentures of up to LKR4.0bn a final National
Long-Term Rating
of 'BBB(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received, and the final rating is the
same as the
expected ratings assigned on 24 August 2015.
The proposed issuance, which will have tenors of five and 10
years and carry
fixed and floating coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock
Exchange. HDFC
Bank expects to use the proceeds to reduce asset and liability
maturity
mismatches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed senior debentures are rated in line with HDFC
Bank's National
Long-Term Rating. The issues rank equally with the claims of the
bank's other
senior unsecured creditors.
The issuer rating is driven by Fitch's expectation that the bank
would receive
extraordinary support from the state, if needed, given that the
state
effectively holds 51% of the bank. It also reflects Fitch's view
of the bank's
quasi-policy role in supporting the state's initiatives to
develop more housing
for low- and middle-income families. However, the potential for
state support is
lower than for larger state-owned banks in Sri Lanka due to HDFC
Bank's lower
systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
HDFC Bank's
National Long-Term Rating.
A change in Fitch's expectation of state support to HDFC Bank
due to a weakening
of the linkages with the state, including a dilution of state's
majority
ownership in the bank or a revision of Fitch's view of HDFC
Bank's policy role,
could result in a downgrade of the ratings.
A full list of HDFC Bank's's ratings follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'BBB(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Outstanding senior secured debentures: 'BBB(lka)'
Proposed senior unsecured debentures: 'BBB(lka)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886281757601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.