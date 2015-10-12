(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
India-based
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited's (IBREL) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency
has also
affirmed the rating on the USD175m 10.25% senior notes due 2019
issued by
Jersey-based Century Limited at 'B+', with Recovery Rating of
'RR4'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt Reduction Measures: IBREL has raised funds that it plans to
use to reduce
debt. IBREL's founder and controlling shareholder, Sameer
Gehlaut, in the first
half of the financial year ending March 2016 (FY16) infused
equity of INR2.4bn
via a preferential share issue. Gehlaut also subscribed to
INR0.8bn of
convertible warrants, which if converted will result in further
equity infusion
of INR2.3bn in 1HFY17. In addition, the company could sell land
holdings to
further deleverage.
Credit Metrics to Improve: Fitch expects IBREL's net debt to
reduce to around
INR48bn by end-FY16 from INR55.4bn a year earlier, and fall
further thereafter.
The agency expects IBREL's net leverage (net debt/ adjusted
inventory) to
improve steadily to around 55%, and contracted sales/gross debt
to rise to
around 0.8x by FY17. Both ratios are likely to improve further
in FY18 to below
50% and around 1x respectively on a sustained basis following a
short-term
deterioration that breached levels at which Fitch would consider
negative rating
action. The company's leverage increased during FY15 to 62%
(FY14: 50%) while
its contracted sales/gross debt fell to 0.3x (FY14: 0.8x),
mainly driven by weak
operations and higher net debt levels following the purchase of
properties in
London and Mumbai.
Weak but Improving Conditions: The operating environment is
showing signs of
improvement. IBREL's contracted sales were INR8bn during 1QFY16
compared with
INR5.5bn in the preceding quarter and INR5.6bn a year earlier.
During FY15, the
company's sales fell to INR20.3bn from INR24.3bn in FY14, and
cash collection
was weak at INR9.1bn. Fitch, however, expects IBREL's cash
collection to nearly
double during FY16, mainly driven by payments from projects that
are nearing
completion. The company's EBITDA margin also improved to 32% in
1QFY16 from
23.5% a year earlier.
Diversified Land Bank: IBREL has a land bank of about 7 million
square metres,
which is sufficient to support project development over the next
six to seven
years based on current plans. IBREL has projects across India,
with significant
presence in the key metropolitan areas of Mumbai, Delhi (NCR)
and Chennai. The
residential projects also cover various categories from
middle-income to luxury.
This diversity mitigates risks arising from volatility in a
particular category
or location.
Risk of Delays at Gurgaon: Of the company's eight ongoing
residential projects,
projects in Gurgaon, in the National Capital Region (NCR),
represent nearly 34%
of total saleable area. Projects in Gurgaon in general have been
hampered by
delays in building plans and infrastructure development.
Further slowdown in
demand has also driven up inventory levels in the area. However
should the
infrastructure in the area progress, improved road access to the
area, lower
interest rates, and captive market of the NCR are likely to
support revival in
residential property demand in the area.
Strong Long-Term Growth: Fitch expects the Indian real estate
market to expand
strongly in the medium to long term, supported by improving
economic growth,
limited supply of homes in the key cities and rising income
levels. Demand
slowed significantly during FY15 due to weak consumer sentiment,
resulting in
weak sales and high inventory levels. Fitch expects the real
estate demand to
pick up during 2016. The recent reduction in interest rates by
the central bank
is also likely to support demand while reducing costs for Indian
real estate
developers.
Regulatory Risks: The real estate business in India is largely
regulated by the
local authorities with some approvals from the state or central
government
required in some instances. Any delay in approvals or change in
regulations may
impact the development of IBREL's projects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for IBREL
include:
- Strong growth in IBREL's cash collection during FY16
- Net debt to reduce to below INR48bn in FY16 and continue
falling over the
medium term
- No land purchases over the next two years
- Contracted sales to increase steadily by around 20% from FY16
onwards over the
medium term
- EBITDA margin of 30% or more over the medium term
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25%
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory sustained above 50%
- Contracted sales/ gross debt sustained below 1x.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Successful development of properties in London
- Diversification of projects with no single project accounting
for more than
10% of total sales
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Muralidharan R
Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 28256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
12 Jun 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992116
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.