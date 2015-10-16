(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Yaroslavl
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BB', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National
Long-term rating at
'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and National
Long-term rating are
Negative.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'BB' and National Long-term 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Yaroslavl
region's budgetary performance. The Negative Outlook reflects
pressure on the
region's current balance amid increased interest rates and a
weakened operating
balance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's moderate direct risk and
diversified economy,
but also the weak institutional framework for Russian
sub-nationals. The ratings
also take into account the slowdown of the national economy,
which place a
strain on the region's budgetary performance.
Fitch expects the region's operating margin to increase to 4% in
2015 from 0.6%
in 2014, supported by limited opex growth and increasing current
transfers from
the federal government. The region's tax proceeds are likely to
see slow growth
and be close to 2014's levels.
The agency forecasts the region's current balance will return to
positive
territory in 2015, but will remain close to zero over the
medium-term.
Increasing share of subsidised budget loans in the region's debt
structure
provides relief from high interest rates on domestic market
debt. In 2014 the
current balance further deteriorated to a negative 3.3% of
current revenue from
a negative 1.7% in 2013.
Cutbacks in capex and a strengthened operating balance will help
the deficit
shrink over the medium term. Fitch expects the budget deficit
before debt will
narrow to 6% of total revenue in 2015 after a high average 13%
in 2013-2014, and
further to 4%-5% in 2016-2017. The region aims to achieve a
balanced budget in
2016, which Fitch considers as unlikely due to rigid operating
spending and a
sluggish national economy.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to grow to 65% of current
revenue over
the medium term (2014: 56%). Positively, the region's debt
structure is shifting
towards a higher proportion of subsidised federal budget loans.
In 2015 the
region received RUB6.8bn of federal budget loans to replace part
of its market
debt. The budget loans bear 0.1% interest rates and have a
three-year maturity.
We forecast the proportion of budget loans in the region's debt
portfolio to
increase to 35% by the beginning of 2016, from 15% a year ago.
Yaroslavl's refinancing needs in 2015 are close to zero.
However, during
2016-2017 the region faces refinancing pressure from 68% of
total direct risk.
The region plans to re-enter the domestic bond market in 2016
with new bond
issues to refinance maturing obligations.
Yaroslavl possesses a diversified industrialised economy with
wealth metrics
that are in line with the national median. The economy mostly
relies on various
sectors of the processing industry, which provides a wide tax
base. In 2014 the
regional economy grew 1.3% yoy, outpacing weak national growth
of 0.6%. The
administration expects the local economy to shrink 3.2% in 2015,
which is close
to Fitch's forecast of a national GDP decline of 4%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inability to restore the current balance to positive territory
or a sharp
increase of direct risk to above 70% of current revenue, driven
by short-term
debt, could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992432
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.