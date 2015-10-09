(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) After five issuer defaults already
this month
accounting for nearly $2 billion in new volume, Fitch Ratings
now expects the US
high-yield default rate to end 2015 at around 3.5% - above the
2.9% trailing 12-
month (TTM) rate through September. This higher expectation -
from the previous
range of 2.5% to 3% - reflects ongoing strife in the energy and
metals/mining
sectors.
Our expectation of a mid-three percent default rate is
materially above the
average during non-recessionary periods of 2%. (The average
rate during
recessionary periods is 11%.)
Risks to our default rate expectation are to the downside, with
a 4% rate more
likely than a 3% rate for year-end 2015. The overall default
rate is set to rise
further in 2016.
The market is clearly bifurcated - the commodity complex is in a
down cycle
while the rest of the market is exhibiting relative benign
default trends.
For example, September energy and metals/mining trailing TTM
default rates stood
at 5% and 10%, respectively. The energy default rate is at its
highest level
since 1999, when it registered 10%. Energy and metals/mining
entities accounted
for 90% of third quarter defaults. These sectors experienced
three consecutive
months with over $4 billion in defaults, a level not seen since
2009 when
monthly volume in the entire market exceeded $4 billion for
seven straight
months.
By contrast, the default rate is below 1% after removing energy
and
metals/mining defaults as well as Caesars Entertainment
Operating Co. (which
defaulted in January) from the September TTM figure.
It would take approximately $19 billion of additional default
volume in the
final three months to reach a 4% default rate for 2015. This
value of defaults
would be more than the average fourth quarter defaults of $6
billion during the
non-recession years since 2010 but well below the recessionary
peak of $33
billion experienced in the final quarter of 2008.
Price collapses and oversupply continue to afflict the energy
and metals/mining
sectors and are reflected in their bond prices. Roughly $82
billion of
outstanding energy and metals/mining bonds are rated 'CCC' or
lower. About half
of energy and metals/mining bond issues (which comprise 22% of
the overall high
yield market) are bid below 80 cents, compared to 10% for the
rest of the
universe. Just 7% of energy and metals/mining was bid below 80
one year ago.
Further, a material number of bonds in the space are bid below
40 cents,
including Arch Coal Inc. and Peabody Energy Inc., with a
combined $8 billion of
bond debt. Chapter 11 filings by both companies would add 0.5%
to the default
rate.
Asset-based revolver borrowing base resets for several troubled
energy companies
are slated for later this month, placing further pressure on
liquidity as oil
prices as of yesterday are near $50 a barrel.
Contact:
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212 908-0286
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212 908-9113
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212 908-0581
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.