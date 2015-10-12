(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 12 (Fitch) Germany's life insurance
sector will need
an estimated EUR10bn in 2015 to reserve against life products
promising
guaranteed returns in excess of an official reference rate
likely to be set at
2.9%, says Fitch Ratings.
The German insurance regulator has since 2010 forced the sector
to hold
supplementary reserves, known as Zinszusatzreserve (ZZR). These
reserves cost
the industry EUR8.5bn in 2014 and have risen each year,
reflecting the large
overhang of old, high-yielding guaranteed products in the
market, which offer
returns well in excess of investment returns achievable today.
Our estimated reference rate is calculated using the average
nine month
zero-coupon euro swap yield to end-September 2015. The final
rate will be
published by BaFin, Gemany's financial supervisory authority, at
year-end.
2014's reference rate was 3.15%.
Guaranteed products already subject to ZZR will require
provision top-ups in
2015 because the reference rate's decline means that an
ever-larger pool of
guaranteed products is caught up by ZZR requirements. Products
guaranteeing a 3%
annual return will be, for the first time, subject to a ZZR
requirement in 2015.
We estimate that by end-2015, 60% of all guaranteed products in
the German
market will require ZZR provisions. This will exert additional
pressure on the
already weak profitability metrics reported by German life
insurance companies.
These insurers continue to operate in a difficult environment,
adversely
affected by low interest rates that depress investment returns.
Low interest rates have pushed up the market value of bond
portfolios and German
life insurers have accumulated substantial unrealised capital
gains. We expect
insurers to sell some of these investments, supplementing
earnings and making
it easier to meet the cost of providing for ZZRs. Additional ZZR
requirements
for 2015 can easily be funded by realizing capital gains, but
this action may
weaken the ability of insurers to generate adequate investment
returns in
future years.
In our view, Germany's more diversified insurers, such as those
offering more
disability or unit-linked products, will be better placed to
withstand growing
pressure on profitability.
Fitch's outlooks on ratings assigned to German life insurance
companies are
stable but our outlook for the sector is negative. Our simulated
run-off
scenarios, which consider a variety of assumptions, suggest that
rated entities
should have sufficient resources to meet policyholders'
guaranteed returns,
reflecting mainly adequate capitalisation across the sector.
Additional sector information is contained in the publication
available by
clicking on the link below.
