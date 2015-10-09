(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) New SEC proposals requiring US
retail investment
managers to formalize liquidity risk management for mutual funds
and ETFs could
leave the funds better equipped to handle bouts of market
volatility, but there
may be unintended consequences, says Fitch Ratings.
The proposals could exacerbate the threat of declining market
liquidity by
increasing fund managers' aversion to less liquid fixed-income
assets,
particularly for smaller issues and less traded sectors. Small
issues and
sectors such as emerging markets and high yield, which are
already traded less
frequently, could see marginally weaker interest from bond
mutual funds and
ETFs.
The inclusion of "swing pricing" in the proposals may be an
important offset to
any negative side effects on less liquid areas of the bond and
loan markets.
Swing pricing would permit a fund to be required, under certain
circumstances,
to effectively allocate the transaction costs of selling assets
to the selling
shareholder, as opposed to all shareholders. Fitch believes
swing pricing could
be an effective influence on investors' behavior as it is a
disincentive to
trading under high-volatility conditions. Its influence could
curb potential
market dislocations in the first place. Some foreign funds
already use swing
pricing to pass on transaction costs to those security holders
that are actively
trading during high volatility, thus limiting the impact of
those trading costs
on the shareholders not trading.
Additionally, alternatives to open-ended funds may become more
attractive for
less liquid issuers and sectors. Closed-end funds, which are not
part of the
regulation, may become more attractive for investment managers
when creating
funds focused on less liquid securities.
The SEC's proposals are designed to strengthen protections for
fund
shareholders. They could be a positive for individual investors
in bond mutual
funds when markets are strained as the funds should cope better
with the
volatility, but for a seller the swing pricing could leave them
worse off. The
cost of any improvement however, could be that managers who deal
in less liquid
areas of the market, may have to assume higher levels of "cash
drag."
The timing of the proposal is important because fixed-income
mutual funds and
ETFs are facing a structural shift in market liquidity. The
potential has risen
for "capacity constraints" in the event that funds see a surge
in redemptions.
In a Fitch evaluation of the holdings of the five largest US
investment-grade
ETFs in November 2014, only about 5% of the underlying bonds in
the middle 50th
percentile holdings traded daily. On the other hand, of the
largest 25 holdings
in each of these same five ETFs, 54% traded daily.
If adopted, retail fund liquidity programs would be required to
determine
whether an asset could reasonably meet the standards for being a
"three-day
liquid asset." The SEC envisions a total of six liquidity
buckets, based mostly
on the time expected to liquidate the asset, ranging from one
day to over 30
days. Managers would be required to maintain their three-day
liquid assets above
minimum thresholds defined by the fund's boards. Instating
formal liquidity
programs, meeting disclosure requirements and bearing the risk
of more SEC
scrutiny will add costs and have strategy implications for the
retail fund
industry.
