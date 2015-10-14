(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of CKI's IDRs and Support Rating reflects
Fitch's view that
there is an extremely high probability that the bank would be
supported by its
ultimate owner, Citigroup Inc. (A/Stable/a), if required. This
view is based on
the strategically important role CKI plays in Citigroup's
extensive
international banking operation; uncertainty about CKI's
long-term performance
prospects amid the challenging operating environment in South
Korea, which is a
non-core consumer banking market to Citigroup; the two entities'
integrated risk
management; and reputational risk to Citigroup if it allowed the
Korean
subsidiary to default.
CKI is an indirect subsidiary of Citibank, N.A. (A+/Stable/a),
which is a
material legal entity (MLE) of Citigroup. It operates more
independently than
some of Citigroup's other international subsidiaries, with a
good franchise in
South Korea in its own right. Its Long-Term IDR is notched down
once from the VR
of Citigroup and its operating entities in the US to reflect the
lower
integration and independent franchise.
Like most of Citigroup's international subsidiaries, CKI is not
specifically
named as a MLE of the group, and as a result Fitch believes it
will be less of a
priority for Citigroup to support CKI in the event the parent
undergoes a
resolution. Global standards for bank recovery and resolution
plans, the
designation of MLEs and the positioning of internal total
loss-absorbing
capacity (TLAC) continue to evolve, and Fitch may reassess
parent and subsidiary
linkages as these issues become more permanent.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook on its ultimate
parent Citigroup
(see "Fitch Affirms Citigroup's L-T IDR at 'A'; Outlooks Stable;
Upgrades
Citibank, N.A." dated 19 May 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
VIABILITY RATING
The 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR) mainly reflects CKI's very
strong
capitalisation and strong ordinary support from Citigroup,
especially in risk
management and foreign-currency funding/liquidity. The VR also
takes into
account its weakening local franchise, which contributes to
noticeably higher
reliance on wholesale funding than its peers, pressure on
profitability, and
loan quality that is well below the industry average (a function
of above-peer
risk appetite).
CKI's performance in recent years has been below that of its
peers and long-term
prospects will depend on whether it can successfully realign its
business, given
the challenging operating environment in Korea - especially for
foreign bank
subsidiaries.
Fitch expects CKI's loan quality to improve gradually if it
successfully
repositions its retail portfolio to target top-tier consumers.
CKI's
precautionary-and-below loan (PBL) ratio of 4.2% at end-1H15 was
still
significantly worse than the commercial banks' average of 2.3%.
The PBL ratio
has improved from the peak 7.2% at 1Q14, mainly through rapid
reduction of
poor-quality credit card receivables and expansion in relatively
higher quality
unsecured consumer loans.
CKI's loan portfolio has shifted significantly towards unsecured
household
loans. Over the last four years it reduced corporate loans, with
property rental
loans (8% of its total loan book at end-2014) the only corporate
segment to post
growth. About 40% of its total loans at end-2014 were
non-mortgage consumer
loans (about 30% after adjusting for BIS unqualified mortgages),
compared with
the commercial banks average of 18% (about 10%).
CKI cut its staff by 15% and branch network by 30% in 2014 to
reduce personnel
and G&A expenses. But the cost-saving efforts have been more
than offset by the
decline in net interest income, which was driven by policy rate
cuts and the
shift in its loan portfolio from the high-spread credit card
receivables to
higher quality household loans.
Fitch estimates CKI's underlying profitability, as measured by
return on assets
(ROA), will be 0.3% for the foreseeable future, which is
significantly short of
the target of about 1% ROA set by the parent. It has a limited
buffer against
unexpected shocks. Fitch does not rule out further downsizing at
CKI in a few
years. The relatively strong 0.7% ROA in 1H15 was mainly because
of the sizeable
realised gains from its available-for-sale securities portfolio
and a sharp
decline in credit costs, which might have resulted from CKI's
unseasoned
unsecured consumer loans.
Fitch expects CKI to maintain its Fitch Core Capital ratio of
16.7% at end-1H15,
given limited asset growth and internal capital generation
prospects. Unlike
most other local banks, CKI uses the standardised approach to
measure credit
risk, which is consistent with the global group's practice.
The on-going business realignment has resulted in a smaller
retail deposit base.
CKI's loans/customer deposits ratio has been deteriorating since
2011. It rose
to 141% at end-1H15 from 119% at end-2013, and compared with the
local
commercial bank average of about 124%. However, its sizeable
liquid securities
portfolio and liquidity support from the group provide a large
cushion for any
reasonable amount of challenges to its liquidity/funding in the
future. Almost
all of CKI's foreign-currency funding comes from the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in
assumptions around
the propensity or ability of Citigroup to provide timely support
to the Korean
subsidiary. CKI's ratings would be directly affected if
Citigroup's ratings or
its relationship with its parent were to change. They would also
be affected by
the evolution of Citigroup's recovery and resolution plan.
VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change to Fitch's assumptions
around CKI's
underlying profit structure, company profile, and operating
environment.
Fitch may downgrade the VR if CKI's realignment strategy is
unsuccessful or if
there are prolonged delays to the execution of the strategy,
which could
manifest in further weakening in its local franchise and key
financial metrics.
This includes underlying profitability, loan-to-deposit ratio,
and loan quality
remaining noticeably weaker than those of its peers.
Fitch does not expect to upgrade the VR in the near future
because of CKI's
shrinking franchise and weakening underlying profitability and
liquidity/funding
profile. The VR is also limited by CKI's large exposure to
non-mortgage retail
loans.
The rating actions are as follows:
CKI
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
