SINGAPORE, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of two Philippine
government-owned banks
- Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and Development Bank of the
Philippines
(DBP) - to Positive from Stable. At the same time, the agency
has affirmed the
Long-Term IDRs on the banks at 'BB+'. A full list of rating
actions is provided
at the end of the rating action commentary.
The Outlooks have been revised following a revision in the
Philippines
sovereign's Outlook to Positive from Stable on 24 September
2015, which takes
into account the improvement in Philippine governance standards
and global
competitiveness.
Falling public debt, and resilient economic growth and external
finances should
at least help sustain the sovereign's ability to support the
banking sector. For
more details on the Outlook revision on the sovereign, see the
rating action
commentary "Fitch Revises Outlook to Positive; Affirms at BBB-",
dated 24
September 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs), IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
(SRs) AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
The Outlook revision on both banks' IDRs reflects Fitch's view
of improving
sovereign ability to provide extraordinary support, if needed.
Therefore, the
drivers of the banks' IDRs have switched from their VRs to
sovereign support.
This is according to Fitch's rating methodology, which takes the
higher of the
two.
The banks' VRs of 'bb+' reflect their moderate asset quality,
including loan
books that are partly policy-oriented and highly concentrated,
and their
satisfactory capitalisation, funding and earning profiles.
The banks' SRs of '3' and SRFs at 'BB+' reflect Fitch's
expectations of a
moderate probability of extraordinary government support
available to DBP and
LBP, if needed. The two banks are 100% owned by the government
and serve
quasi-policy roles. They are also important in the local banking
system - we
believe LBP and DBP would be designated as domestic systemically
important banks
(D-SIBs) due to their meaningful share of assets and deposits in
the
Philippines.
However, the SRFs are one notch lower than the sovereign ratings
- the same as
those of the three largest private commercial banks. This is due
to the DBP's
and LBP's hybrid nature, as they are subject to the same
regulatory and
prudential measures and apply similar underwriting criteria to
private
commercial banks.
The National Ratings reflect the banks' creditworthiness
relative to the
sovereign, which has not changed.
LBP is mandated to provide timely and adequate financial support
for agrarian
reform and grant credit facilities to the agricultural sector.
DBP is mandated
to provide medium- and long-term credit facilities for priority
sectors, such as
infrastructure, logistics, micro-enterprises and SMEs.
The proposed merger between these two banks has been halted as
the Senate has
not taken legislative action on this front, while the House of
Representatives
approved its version of the merger bill in May 2015. The delay
might imply that
consolidation in the near to medium term would be challenging
considering the
upcoming presidential election in 2016. The merger was proposed
in February 2015
to improve operating efficiency and economies of scale with a
larger
balance-sheet capacity while removing their overlapping policy
functions.
A proposal to inject fresh capital of PHP20bn and PHP10bn into
LBP and DBP
respectively in 2016 is making its way through the legislative
process. The
amounts equate to about 4% of each bank's risk-weighted assets,
and will help
the banks better comply with higher capital requirements. Fitch
believes that
the banks would have to maintain common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratios above
10%-11% in the medium term, including D-SIB charges of
1.5%-2.5%, which will be
phased in over 2017-2019.
SENIOR DEBT
The senior notes of DBP are rated the same as its Long-Term IDR.
This is because
the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of
the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
LBP does not have any outstanding debt issues rated by Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs), IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
(SRs) AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
Positive action on the banks' VRs could arise from better asset
quality, along
with improvements in their franchises and risk appetites over
the medium term,
as may occur if the banks were to become more commercially
oriented over time.
The banks' VRs could face pressure from sharply higher credit
losses leading to
capital impairment, potentially due to state-directed lending or
a severe
economic deterioration.
Changes to the sovereign's ability to provide support - as
indicated by the
sovereign rating - as well as the government's propensity to
provide timely
extraordinary support would likely lead to corresponding changes
to the ratings
on LBP and DBP.
SENIOR DEBT
Any change in DBP's IDR would affect its issue ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
LBP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised
to Positive from
Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
DBP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised
to Positive from
Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kuok Ming Soh
Analyst
+65 6796 7237
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
