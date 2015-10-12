(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on Taiwan's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to Positive
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'A+' and 'AA-',
respectively. The issue
ratings on Taiwan's senior unsecured local-currency bonds are
also affirmed at
'AA-'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA' and the
Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlooks to Positive reflects the following
key rating
drivers:
Taiwan's fiscal profile has recently benefitted from
implementation of the
government's "Sound Finance Program", a multi-year fiscal
consolidation strategy
targeting both revenue and expenditure measures. The general
government budget
deficit fell to 0.8% of GDP in 2014, from 1.4% in 2013 and 2.4%
in 2012. Fitch
forecasts a general government deficit of 1% of GDP in 2015,
supported by
various tax measures introduced during the second half of 2014
and prudent
expenditure management.
The 2016 central government budget proposal currently under
deliberation in the
Legislative Yuan targets revenue growth of 3.8% and expenditure
growth of 3.3%.
Fitch forecasts a 2016 general government budget deficit of 1.2%
of GDP, which
incorporates a small deficit at the local government level on
top of the
budgeted central government deficit of 0.9% of GDP. Fitch does
not anticipate
significant revisions to the 2016 budget following legislative
approval,
regardless of whether the opposition party wins the January 2016
elections as
widely expected.
Gross general government debt (GGGD) fell to 44.7% of GDP in
2014, in line with
the 'A' median of 44.4% and nearly 3pp below the 2012 peak of
47.6%. Fitch
expects GGGD to decline to 44.1% in 2015 driven by fiscal
outperformance and a
boost to the GDP deflator facilitated by lower crude prices. The
implementation
of SNA08 statistical revisions in November 2014 resulted in the
nominal GDP
series being revised upwards by 4.4% over the 2010-13 periods.
Consequently,
GGGD fell to 46.3% of GDP in 2013 from 48.5% previously.
Taiwan's 'A+' Foreign-Currency IDR also reflects the following
key rating
drivers:
Real GDP growth slowed to 0.5% year-on-year in 2Q15 (-1.7% qoq
seasonally
adjusted), driven by a 1.3% contraction in export volumes. Trade
figures
released for September 2015 suggest exports have contracted by
9.4% year-to-date
in value terms across all of Taiwan's key export segments and
most of its major
trading partners, including China.
Exports to China and Hong Kong represent a combined 39% of total
exports, but a
substantial portion of this represents China's intermediary role
the electronics
supply chain rather than Chinese final demand. Fitch believes
that on-going
structural adjustments in China will reduce its dependency on
investment-led
growth, but will not materially impact Taiwan's intermediary
role in the largely
consumer-driven electronics trade.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics
revised its 2015
GDP growth forecast substantially downwards to 1.6% from 3.3%.
Fitch has revised
its growth forecast to 1.3% in 2015 based on the recent weakness
in overall
global trade volumes, as well as the view that the anticipated
export rebound
during the final quarter of 2015 will be challenged by a very
high base in the
previous year.
Taiwan's robust external finances remain its core credit
strength. The current
account surplus rose to 12.4% of GDP in 2014 from 10.8% in 2013.
Export
performance has disappointed in recent months, but lower
commodity prices have
also significantly reduced Taiwan's import bill. Fitch believes
the resulting
impact will lift the current account balance to 14.2% of GDP in
2015, even
though the net impact of trade in volume terms will be negative
for GDP growth.
Continued current account surpluses have facilitated strong
reserve accumulation
and strengthened the sovereign balance sheet. Fitch expects
sovereign net
foreign assets (SNFA) to grow to 83% of GDP in 2015, slightly
below the 'AA'
median of 94.3% but significantly above the 'A' median of 8.3%.
Foreign reserve
coverage will grow to 17.3x current account payments, well above
both 'A' and
'AA' medians of 3.5x and 4.7x, respectively.
Fitch views Taiwan's large banking system and highly leveraged
private sector as
a potential risk to its sovereign balance sheet, though overall
asset quality
remains very strong. The non-performing loan ratio was 0.25% at
end-1Q15 and the
weighted average capital adequacy ratio of 12.5% at end-2Q15 is
well in excess
of the 8.0% regulatory requirement. Fitch estimates that
financial-sector
exposures to mainland China grew to 8% of banking sector assets
in 2014 (22% of
GDP), but are well below other regional banking systems'
exposures, including
Hong Kong (32% of assets), Macao (21% of assets), and Singapore
(12% of assets).
Fitch views fiscal refinancing risk as low, which reflects an
average debt
maturity of 10.5 years and average borrowing costs of roughly
2.0%. Government
debt is entirely denominated in the local currency, and largely
held by domestic
banks and insurance companies. Non-resident holdings of
government debt
securities represent less than 1% of the public debt stock. Bond
yields on
10-year government debt fell to 1.2% in early October 2015 from
1.7% a year
prior.
After two consecutive Kuomintang (KMT) governments led by Ma
Ying-jeou, recent
election polls suggest a high likelihood that Dr. Tsai Ing-wen
of the Democratic
Progressive Party (DPP) will win upcoming presidential elections
in January
2016. Fitch's base case is that while existing business and
investment links
with mainland China are unlikely to change under a DPP
government, the pace of
economic rapprochement will likely slow. We do not anticipate
material changes
to the fiscal policy agenda.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action,
individually or
collectively are:
- Continued implementation of low budget deficits consistent
with a downward
trend in the GGGD/GDP ratio over the medium term.
- Evidence that Taiwan's trend growth performance is robust to
structural
adjustments in China and recent volatility in global trade
volumes.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively,
result in a revision
of the Outlook to Stable include:
- Adverse macroeconomic or financial shocks that challenge
medium-term economic
growth prospects, and negatively affect public finances and the
financial
sector.
- A swift deterioration in the banking sector's asset quality,
in light of the
macro-prudential risks stemming from high private-sector
leverage and rising
China exposure.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- No disruptive escalation in regional geopolitical tensions.
- The Chinese economy avoids a hard landing.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992125
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.