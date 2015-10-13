(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Sri
Lanka-based
Bimputh Finance PLC (Bimputh) a National Long-Term Rating of
'BB(lka)' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bimputh's rating reflects its developing franchise and limited
track record as a
recent entrant to the non-bank financial institution sector in
Sri Lanka. The
rating also captures its relatively high risk appetite, which is
evident from
the dominance of micro-financing in its exposures; limited
funding diversity
with high dependency on wholesale funding; and pressure on
capitalisation
through above-average loan growth. These are counterbalanced by
wide net
interest margins (NIMs).
About 78% of Bimputh's loan book is from the microfinance
segment, which is seen
by Fitch as riskier in nature due to the greater susceptibility
of this segment
to economic cycles. The company's gross NPL ratio for loans that
are six or more
months past due stood at 0.96% at end-June 2015. Fitch believes
that the ratio
is higher at 3.2% if a facility to Sevanagala Sugar Industries
Limited (an
entity within the Daya Group, which was expropriated by the
government in
November 2011) is included, but the ratio is in line with
similarly rated peers.
The company has adequate risk controls in place, including
through product
structuring, regular collections of dues and close interaction
with the
borrowers. However, Fitch believes that the aggressive expansion
of the
company's loan book raises the likelihood of asset-quality
deterioration,
particularly if the related risks are not well managed.
The company's deposit franchise remains weaker than that of its
peers and
remains highly concentrated. Bimputh's loan-to-deposit ratio
increased sharply
on account of rapid loan growth to 289% at end-June 2015 from
184% at end-March
2014 with the company's loan book being increasingly funded by
borrowings. The
company's loan book expanded by 31% in April-June 2015 from the
same period a
year earlier and 213% in the financial year ended March 2015
(FY15),
Bimputh's Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio declined to 21.6% at
end-June 2015
from 23.8% at end-March 2015 due to the expansion of the loan
book. Fitch
believes that continued high capital consumption could lead to
further
deterioration in capital ratios, if internal capital generation
proves
insufficient or if there is no capital injection.
The company's ROA is better than that for similarly rated peers
at 9.8%
(annualised) in 1QFY16 (FY15: 4.7%), driven by wider NIMs
through its focus on
micro-lending. However, Fitch believes higher operating costs
due to branch
expansion and a potential increase in credit costs could hamper
profitability.
Bimputh is 94% held by its founders, the Gamage family. The
company started
operations in 2007, and in 2012 acquired the micro-finance
portfolio of Lisvin
Investments. Since then assets have increased over seven times
to LKR6.3bn at
end-June 2015. Bimputh accounted for just 0.96% of total assets
for the licensed
finance companies (LFC) sector at end-June 2015 (March 2015:
0.74%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The strengthening of Bimputh's franchise, while sustaining
credit metrics
similar to higher rated peers and moderating its risk appetite
could be positive
for its rating.
Higher risk appetite, indicated through aggressive loan growth
that could
increase capital impairment risks, either through greater
unprovided NPLs and/or
a continued deterioration in capitalisation, could lead to a
downgrade of
Bimputh's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Committee: 30 September 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
