MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, November 02 (Fitch) Indian banks' stressed
assets are likely
to have peaked this fiscal year, but the process of recovery is
likely to be
slow, says Fitch Ratings. A large stressed asset stock combined
with structural
challenges in key sectors will inhibit a quick resolution
process despite a
cyclical macroeconomic recovery.
Fitch expects Indian banks' stressed assets ratio to improve
after reaching a
high of 11.1% in FY15 (to end-March 2016, but only marginally to
around 10.9% in
FY16. NPL formation should be held back by a pick-up in GDP
growth, which we
forecast to reach 7.8% and 8.0% in FY16 and FY17, respectively.
The Reserve Bank
of India's more accommodative monetary policy stance since
January 2015 should
also help to boost credit demand and aid the recovery in banks'
asset quality.
Asset quality is likely to remain an issue for the sector for
some time despite
some evidence of 'green shoots'. First, state banks are in a
weak position, as
they account for 90% of stressed assets. State banks' ability to
withstand even
moderate amounts of stress is low, while most face some degree
of core capital
impairment in Fitch's updated stress test. Notably, around 60%
of state bank
NPLs have been overdue for over a year, and are increasingly
resorting to
write-offs and NPL sales to reduce their NPL stock. We expect
this trend to
continue.
Second, some sectors remain high risk, saddled with high
corporate leverage and
weak debt-servicing ability, despite the improving macroeconomic
environment.
The infrastructure and steel sectors could yet see greater
asset-quality stress
if structural and policy-related issues are not addressed more
urgently.
Infrastructure and steel together account for 20% of total
system loans, and are
reported to account for up to 40% of stressed assets.
Third, slow progress on stalled projects suggests risks remain
to the recovery
process, especially in the infrastructure and power sector where
corporate
leverage and weaker cash flows compound challenges for firms.
Clearing stalled
projects will be essential to reviving private-sector confidence
and stimulating
capital formation.
Fitch maintains that clearing stalled projects would have a
significant positive
effect for the infrastructure sector - and, in turn, on bank
asset quality. To
that end, the government's announcements last month on reforms
aimed at
electricity distribution companies are positive for the sector,
though it
remains to be seen to what extent long-standing structural
issues will be
addressed.
Fitch assessed India's banking sector asset quality in its
latest Special Report
"Indian Banks' Asset Quality" published on 3November. The report
is available to
subscribers by clicking the link above or at
www.fitchratings.com.
