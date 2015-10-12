(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 12 (Fitch) The ambitious fiscal consolidation
plan in Zambia's
2016 budget will prove challenging due to its reliance on
raising revenue rather
than cutting expenditure, Fitch Ratings says. Revenue
assumptions are
optimistic as an energy crisis, falling commodity prices and a
rapidly
depreciating currency weigh on growth.
In the budget announced on Friday, the Ministry of Finance
expects the fiscal
deficit to narrow to 3.8% of GDP in 2016, from a projected 6.9%
in 2015. This is
likely to prove challenging, particularly in an election year.
The authorities
expect revenue to rise by 3.1% of GDP in 2016, but this is
unlikely due to the
lack of significant revenue-raising measures and weak growth.
They also forecast
expenditure to remain flat at 25.1% of GDP. We expect the
deficit to remain
above 6% of GDP in 2016.
The deficit will be financed largely from external sources,
including proceeds
from July's USD1.25bn Eurobond. This should ease pressure on
domestic debt
markets, where increased government issuance over the past two
years has caused
yields to rise sharply. Nevertheless, financing costs will rise
to 20% of
government revenue in 2016 due to currency depreciation (the
kwacha has fallen
nearly 50% since the start of the year) and the Eurobond issue,
which priced to
yield 9.375%. This is also likely to push debt well above 50% of
GDP by the end
of the year, from 24.1% in 2012.
The proceeds of the Eurobond issue have boosted reserves, which
rose to USD3.8bn
in July, from USD2.6bn at the start of the year. But external
risks remain high
and could intensify, with USD300m in external interest payments
due next year if
market access becomes more limited or costly for fiscally
troubled emerging
markets.
Macroeconomic challenges may also intensify next year. Monetary
policy will face
weak growth and rising inflation due to kwacha depreciation. An
end to
electricity shortages would boost the economy, and support the
mining sector.
The rains, expected to begin in November, are critical to this,
as low water
levels in the Kariba dam have reduced hydropower electricity
projections. A poor
rainy season would intensify Zambia's fiscal and external
challenges next year,
as would further falls in copper prices, which are down around
10% since January
2015 and nearly 30% since January 2014.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
