LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Jersey-based Hastings
Insurance Group (Finance) plc's Outlook to Positive from Stable
and affirmed its
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'.
Fitch has also
affirmed Hastings Insurance Group (Finance) plc's GBP150m senior
secured
floating-rate notes due 2019 and its 8% GBP266.5m senior secured
fixed- rate
notes due July 2020 at 'BB-'/'RR3'.
The Outlook revision follows the successful completion of
Hastings' IPO. Despite
the deleveraging, in Fitch's view, Hastings' financial metrics
on a cashflow
basis keep the IDR at the 'B+' level. Additional cash flow
generation leading
to further deleveraging supported by a business with greater
scale and
diversification would support a higher rating. The Outlook
revision to Positive
indicates that Fitch believes the upgrade triggers could be met
within a 12-24
month horizon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Successful Completion of IPO
The execution of a successful IPO is a positive development for
the group's
credit profile, as the company plans to use the proceeds to
reduce leverage on
its balance sheet. Hastings raised approximately GBP180m in
gross proceeds. The
proceeds will be used to redeem a portion of the outstanding
GBP266.5m senior
secured fixed-rate notes due 2020. The company expects to use
new bank
facilities to redeem the remainder of the notes later in the
year. Hastings
reported net debt of GBP364.6m at end-1H15.
Agile Business Model
Hastings has maintained favourable underwriting performance in
the face of a
competitive motor insurance market, while broker fee income
generation remains
strong. Fitch believes that the insurer's agile business model,
low expense base
and use of extensive driver profile data provide it with a
competitive advantage
over larger, more established players. However, there is the
risk of a
competitor replicating this model within three to five years,
which could put
Hastings' current growth trajectory at risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage below 3.5x
(end-2014: 4.5x) on a
sustained basis.
- FFO interest cover above 4.0x (end-2014: 2.6x) on a sustained
basis.
- Sustained increase in operating EBIT margin to 26%, indicating
an improved
competitive position across divisions.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis.
- FFO interest cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis.
- Significant underperformance of Hastings Insurance Services
Limited, Hastings'
broker arm or Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), the
group's
underwriter, or adverse reserve developments in AICL resulting
in margin
pressure.
