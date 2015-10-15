(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Ghana's USD1bn
partially guaranteed notes a final 'BB-' rating. The bonds
benefit from a
partial credit guarantee (PCG) provided by the International
Development
Association (IDA) for scheduled debt service payments of up to
40% of the
original principal.
While the IDA PCG can be used to cover debt service payments,
reducing the
bonds' potential for default, Fitch believes the primary benefit
of the
guarantee is to increase the possible recovery in the event of
issuer default.
Fitch believes the PCG-protected issue will have a higher
likelihood of recovery
than other unsecured bonds of Ghana. Consequently, we conducted
the analysis
using our Criteria for Evaluating Third-Party Partial Credit
Guarantees, which
focus on potential recovery levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Issuer's Credit Quality
The analysis of Ghana's ability to meet its contractual
obligations in a timely
manner is the starting point of the rating analysis of the PCG
instrument.
Ghana's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings are 'B' with
Negative Outlooks (see "Fitch Affirms Ghana at 'B'; Outlook
Negative" dated 18
September 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
Additional Recovery Provided by Guarantee
The PCG provides enhanced recovery to the guaranteed bond
relative to other
unsecured creditors. When considering the structure and the fact
that the
guarantee cannot be accelerated, Fitch expects the total
recovery on the PCG
notes to be at the upper end of the 'RR3' category (51%-70%
recovery), above the
normal unsecured recovery rate band 'RR4' of 31%-50%, which is
typically assumed
for Fitch-rated entities.
Guarantee Structure
The PCG is structured so that it ensures timely payments of
scheduled debt
service as it can be drawn to meet timely scheduled payments
until fully drawn.
This offers some additional liquidity and potential credit
benefit to
bondholders. However, the PCG notes have a cross-default clause
in the event of
a default of other sovereign debt, which could trigger a cross
default that
would allow bondholders to accelerate the notes, rendering the
PCG insufficient
to make the accelerated payment.
Guarantee Provider
The PCG's impact on the notes' rating depends on the credit
quality of the
guarantor and the relationship of the guarantor to the
underlying obligor. Fitch
believes the credit quality of IDA is consistent with other
World Bank Group
members. Furthermore, Fitch believes IDA is a preferred creditor
to Ghana and
its participation provides additional credit support to the
transaction.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
The notes form part of Ghana's budget financing and debt
management strategy for
2015, and are being used solely for refinancing existing debt.
As part of its
programme for Ghana, IDA is making available a PCG of up to
USD400m, which is
intended to support Ghana's external debt financings.
Recovery proceeds will be dependent upon the sovereign default
scenario, IDA's
overall role within the workout process, the use of subrogation
rights and the
ultimate recovery levels received by unsecured creditors. Fitch
ran various
scenarios assuming the receipt of the USD USD400m PCG would be
received over the
first four years of the bond and these scenarios resulted in
estimated recovery
proceeds being at the upper end of the 51%-70% recovery band.
This 51%-70%
result assumes the unsecured recovery rate is at lower end of
the band 'RR4' of
31%-50%. Pursuant to Fitch's criteria, this recovery rate would
allow for a
one-notch rating uplift from Ghana's IDR. A higher recovery band
of 'RR2' could
be consistent with a two-notch rating uplift.
The PCG is structured in a way to meet timely payments of
scheduled debt service
in most circumstances. The PCG can be drawn to meet timely
scheduled payments
until fully drawn. While this feature might prevent the PCG bond
from defaulting
on its scheduled debt service payments, Ghana could be in
default on other bonds
which might trigger a cross default. This cross default could
allow bondholders
to accelerate the note and in these circumstances timely debt
service would not
be met as the guarantee cannot be accelerated and would not be
sufficient to
meet these payments. Nevertheless, it is uncertain whether
bondholders would
have an incentive to accelerate the notes.
Fitch believes the credit quality of IDA is consistent with
other World Bank
Group members. IDA is a supranational institution based in
Washington DC; it is
one of the four financial institutions of the World Bank Group,
together with
International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (rated
AAA), International
Finance Corporation, and Multilateral Investment Guarantee
Agency. IDA capital
is owned by its 173 member states. The three largest
shareholders - the US, the
UK and Japan - together own 25% of capital. IDA's mission is to
distribute
concessional loans, grants and, to a lesser extent, guarantees,
to poor
countries; only member state can benefit from IDA financing. IDA
enjoys a de
facto preferred creditor status meaning the sovereign may place
priority on debt
repayments to multilateral institutions during times of
financial distress.
An IMF programme in place is intended to provide financing,
policy direction and
monitoring and address Ghana's key credit weakness through
prioritising fiscal
consolidation, raising revenue and improving the central bank's
credibility.
Fiscal consolidation efforts in 1H15 remain on track. Fitch
forecasts a fiscal
deficit of 7.8% of GDP in 2015, slightly higher than the
authorities' figures of
7.3%. However, a high degree of uncertainty remains ahead of
parliamentary and
presidential elections due by late 2016, which may see spending
pressures
re-emerge and fiscal consolidation go off track. Ghana's
interest burden is
highest of Fitch-rated sub-Saharan African sovereigns. Ghana's
external position
is vulnerable and its growth prospects have been undermined by
its fiscal and
external imbalances, the country's key rating weaknesses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is sensitive to Ghana's sovereign rating. A
change in Fitch's
assessment of Ghana's credit quality would result in a change in
the notes'
rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jose Pablo Zuniga
Director
+1-312-368-2053
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
