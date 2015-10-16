(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) The U.S. Fitch Fundamentals Index
(FFI) slid to -2
during 3Q15, its lowest level since 4Q09. Concerns over global
growth, a
potential U.S. rate hike and low commodity prices took their
toll on investors'
risk appetite, pushing the FFI's CDS Outlook score into negative
territory.
'Despite stability in the index's mortgage and banking
subcomponents, the
negative turn in the aggregate FFI indicates that credit
conditions, which are
important for sustained economic growth, may become less
favorable going
forward,' said Bill Warlick, Senior Director, Macro Credit
Research.
The benign credit environment, characterized by persistently low
interest rates
and tepid economic growth, has kept the FFI at neutral for
several years.
However, risk aversion spiked in August given market turmoil
surrounding China's
currency devaluation, uncertainty over the direction of U.S.
monetary policy,
and increasing high yield defaults. Average recoveries on
defaulted bonds fell
sharply, further elevating concerns over credit quality.
Aggregate CDS spreads widened 8% year-over-year in 3Q15, with
spreads widening
most for energy and natural resources companies. Oil and gas
companies saw
spreads widen 61% quarter over quarter, while basic materials
spreads were wider
by 41% in the same period. Telecom industry CDS spreads were
wider by 37%.
'The capital markets remained generally accommodating to U.S.
corporates earlier
this year as investors continued their search for yield,' said
Warlick.
'However, the significant shift in risk sentiment in 3Q put the
brakes on
high-yield issuance in September, and could challenge
refinancing plans and
raise borrowing costs across the board if it continues.'
