(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) UBI Banca's transformation into
a limited
company on 10 October is likely to be an isolated case this year
and Fitch
Ratings does not expect other Italian cooperative banks to take
similar steps in
2015. This means the sector's much-needed consolidation is
likely to be delayed
until 2H16 at the earliest.
UBI is the first cooperative bank to meet the requirements set
out in a decree
issued at the start of 2015 forcing cooperative banks ("banche
popolari") with
total assets of more than EUR8bn to transform themselves into
limited companies
and end their one-shareholder one-vote system by end-2016.
These changes should
favour sector consolidation. But we believe this might still be
a long way off
due to potential resistance from senior management, strong
regional interests
and differing corporate governance styles among the cooperative
banks.
Transformations at other Fitch-rated Italian cooperative banks
are taking place
at different speeds. Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) board has
agreed a plan to
transform by 1H16. BPM's credit profile was markedly affected by
widespread
governance weaknesses in the past and transformation was one
element
underpinning the upgrade of its Viability Rating in July 2015.
Banco Popolare,
Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna and Credito Valtellinese have
indicated a
4Q16 transformation objective. Banca Popolare di Vicenza has
recently announced
a capital increase of up to EUR1.5bn by 2Q16 to coincide with
transformation
into a limited company and a public listing of its shares. Banca
Popolare di
Sondrio has been silent on its plans.
The implementation of laws to speed up cooperative bank
transformation has been
frustrated by some minority shareholders who applied to Italy's
Administrative
Court for suspensions. These were rejected last week but two
further claims,
which question the constitutional legitimacy of the decree, will
be subject to a
ruling in February 2016.
We previously commented that transformation is positive for
Italy's cooperative
banking sector because in their present form the banks are more
vulnerable to
internal and external interference and their voting rules can
hinder effective
decision-making.
