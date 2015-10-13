(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Orient
Express Bank's
(OEB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B' and
its Viability
Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'b'. The ratings have been removed from
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR and of its VR reflects
declining
capitalisation, weak asset quality, negative bottom line results
and exposure to
the overheated Russian unsecured consumer finance market. The
near-term
recovery prospects of the unsecured consumer finance market are
uncertain given
a weak economic environment, high borrower indebtedness, a drop
in real
disposable incomes and rising unemployment. Positively the
ratings also capture
the bank's reasonable funding profile and low refinancing risks.
OEB's asset quality has been under pressure as credit losses
(defined as the
increase in loans 90 days overdue during the period plus
write-offs, divided by
average performing loans) rose to 29.3% (annualised) in 1H15,
from 25.7% in 2014
and 16.3% in 2013. Despite somewhat tighter underwriting
standards, Fitch
expects that credit losses will remain elevated in 2016 due to
the unfavorable
operating environment and higher effective interest rates
charged by the bank.
OEB's breakeven credit loss level (defined as pre-impairment
profit divided by
average performing loans) was a moderate 15% in 1H15,
considerably below the
actual credit losses of 29%. Higher effective interest rates
charged for newly
issued loans, and a gradual decrease in funding costs, should
support the bank's
pre-impairment profitability in the near future (the bank was
around breakeven
in August). However, given the magnitude of credit losses, Fitch
does not expect
OEB to return to sustainably profitable performance in the
foreseeable future.
OEB's capitalisation is weak with the Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratio a low 7.9%
at end-1H15 (end-2014: 10.2%) and pressured by large bottom line
losses, which
resulted in OEB losing 39% of its FCC in 1H15. OEB's regulatory
capitalisation
is also under pressure from poor profitability. At end-8M15,
OEB's regulatory
capital adequacy ratio was 10.7%, only marginally above the
regulatory minimum
of 10%. The bank is expecting around RUB3bn of new equity (equal
to about 1.2%
of regulatory risk-weighted assets) from its key shareholder by
end-2015,
following a RUB2.6bn injection in June. This should temporarily
improve capital
ratios (providing the bank is able to avoid further significant
losses for the
remainder of the year), although longer-term solvency will
largely depend on the
quality of new lending.
OEB is mostly customer-funded (80% of end-1H15 liabilities) and
its liquidity
cushion was sufficient to withstand a significant 22% customer
funding outflow
at end-8M15.
Fitch has downgraded OEB's senior unsecured debt rating to
'CCC', one notch
below the Long-term IDR. This reflects Fitch's view of 'below
average' recovery
prospects on the bank's senior obligations, given that these are
subordinated to
a large proportion of the OEB's liabilities (75% comprising
retail deposits).
The rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered to
be relevant to
the agency's coverage. This is because only a minimal amount of
OEB's senior
debt issue remains outstanding, following the exercise by most
bondholders of a
put option.
The '5' Support Rating of OEB reflects Fitch's view that support
from the bank's
private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating
and Support
Rating Floor of 'No Floor' also reflect that support from the
Russian
authorities, although possible (particularly in the form of
regulatory
forbearance), also cannot be relied upon due to OEB's small size
and lack of
systemic importance. Accordingly, the OEB's IDR is based on its
intrinsic
financial strength, as reflected by its VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
OEB's ratings could be downgraded further if weak asset quality
and bottom line
losses result in continued erosion of OEB's and are not offset
by capital
injections in a timely manner.
Upside rating potential is limited, although gradual improvement
of asset
quality metrics resulting in sustainably profitable performance
could stabilise
the ratings at their current level.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B',
removed from RWN,
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', removed from
RWN
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B',
removed from RWN,
Outlook Negative
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BB-(rus)' from
'BBB(rus)', removed
from RWN, Outlook Negative
Support rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b', removed from RWN
Senior unsecured Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B',
removed from
RWN; Recovery Rating revised to 'RR5' from 'RR4', ratings
withdrawn
Senior unsecured National Long-term Rating: downgraded to
'B-(rus)' from
'BBB(rus)', removed from RWN, withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
