(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian Fixed-Income Investor
Survey
here
SYDNEY, October 12 (Fitch) Australian investors expect spreads
will widen and
bank lending conditions to tighten, according to Fitch Ratings
which has today
announced the results of its fourth Australian fixed-income
investor survey. The
surveys are undertaken in partnership with KangaNews - a
specialist publishing
house that provides commentary on fixed income markets in
Australia and New
Zealand.
Volatile commodity and equity prices, lower growth in China and
the prospect of
US interest rate rises are all weighing on investors' views.
More than 50% of
investors expect spreads will widen over the next 12 months,
most notably within
the financial, non-financial corporate and structured finance
asset classes.
Investors believe a downturn in China poses the greatest risk to
credit markets
over the next 12 months, and have held this view across all four
Australian
surveys conducted to date. Concern over the impact of a China
hard landing is
mounting with some 68% of investors now identifying it as a high
risk to
Australian credit markets, compared to around 40% in the
previous three surveys.
Investor sentiment has shifted noticeably towards the prospect
of tighter
lending conditions, with regulatory vigilance and a weak
economic outlook likely
to shape expectations. Interestingly, there continues to be a
clear expectation
towards rising corporate leverage, although with less conviction
compared to
previous surveys. Respondents also believe that Australia's
property market
poses the greatest risk to bank credit quality, with 44% rating
the property
market as a critical risk, compared to 26% in our 2Q15 survey.
A domestic housing market downturn fell just outside of the top
three risks to
Australian credit markets in this latest survey. Investors don't
see a downturn
as an imminent risk, however they also don't believe that strong
price growth
will continue and accommodative monetary policy settings are
necessary over the
next 12 months. This represents a noticeable shift in sentiment
over the past 12
months, as not one investor participating in our 4Q14 survey
thought rates would
be lowered in the 12 months to follow.
Fitch's 4Q15 survey was conducted between 31 August and 13
September 2015,
representing the views of managers of more than AUD200bn of
fixed income assets
which accounts for over three-quarters of the Australian
domestic real-money
market. This survey is unique in the Australian context,
reflecting the
partners' strong ties with the local investor community.
The full survey is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link
above.
Contacts:
John Miles
Head of Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
+61 2 8256 0344
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.