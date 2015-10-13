(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to
withdraw the
ratings on Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO)
after a 30-day
period beginning today as they are no longer considered by Fitch
to be relevant
to the agency's coverage. Fitch will continue to maintain
coverage of HUDCO
prior to withdrawal.
Fitch currently rates HUDCO as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F3'
Support Rating '2'
Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal.
Ratings are
subject to analytical review and change up to the time Fitch
withdraws the
ratings.
Fitch's last rating action on HUDCO was on 8 May 2015 when the
ratings were
affirmed.
Contact:
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Jobin Jacob
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1773
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
