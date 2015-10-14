(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citibank
Taiwan Limited's
(CTL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and National
Long-Term Rating
at 'AA+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The affirmation follows Fitch's rating action on Citigroup Inc.
(Citi,
A/Stable/a), CTL's ultimate parent, on 19 May 2015 (see 'Fitch
Affirms
Citigroup's L-T IDR at 'A'; Outlooks Stable; Upgrades Citibank,
N.A.' on
www.fitchratings.com)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
The IDR and Support Rating of '1' on CTL reflects the extremely
high probability
of support from its parent, Citibank N.A. (A+/Stable/a, Citi's
major operating
subsidiary), if needed. CTL's IDR is aligned with Citibank
N.A.'s Viability
Rating and their rating Outlooks are also aligned, given CTL is
a core part of
the group's global banking franchise and their highly integrated
operations in
risk management, a shared brand name and global network. Among
Citi's Asian
subsidiaries, CTL is one of the important contributors to the
group's liquidity
and earnings.
Like many of Citi's international subsidiaries, CTL is not
specifically named as
a material legal entity (MLE). The recovery and resolution plans
of Citi and
other global banks, including the designation of MLEs and the
positioning of
internal total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC), continue to
evolve. As a
consequence, Fitch may reassess parent and subsidiary linkages
as these issues
become more permanent.
Fitch expects CTL to sustain its above-average earnings given
its robust
non-interest income generation, primarily from wealth management
and forex and
derivatives transactions. This, coupled with its strong
loan-loss provisioning,
should help absorb rising credit costs in a slowing economy. The
bank's strong
internal capital generation will help sustain its above
sector-average
capitalisation, although it will moderately decline given its
high dividend
payout policy. The bank's Fitch Core Capital ratio fell to 11.6%
at end-1H15
from 13.6% at end-2014 due to dividend payouts. The average FCC
ratio for
Fitch-rated peers was 10.7% at end-1H15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
CTL's IDR and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in the
ability and
propensity of Citibank N.A. to provide timely support to CTL.
The ratings would
also be affected by the evolution of the group's recovery and
resolution plan.
The rating actions are as follows:
CTL
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
