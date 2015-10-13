(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westfield
Stratford City
Finance PLC's GBP750m floating rate notes, due August 2024, at
'AAAsf'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The transaction is the securitisation of a GBP750m commercial
mortgage loan
secured by Westfield Stratford City, a super-regional shopping
centre located in
east London.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is reflects the improving performance of the
underlying asset
with net operating income increasing by 5.6% over the 12 months
since the
transaction's closing. Interest coverage remains high at 4.18x
(up from 3.95x
over the same period), and leverage stable at a 38.4%
loan-to-value ratio (the
centre has not been revalued, however). Occupancy, by area, has
improved by 1%
to 96%.
The 'AAAsf' rating of the single class of notes is not only
reflective of low
leverage and high interest coverage, but also of the strong and
predictable
income stream that stems from a prime retail asset. Due to its
attractive
location and public transport links, the shopping centre is
favourably
positioned to withstand market volatility.
Furthermore, and unlike some other UK single-borrower
transactions, the
structure does not allow for the raising of other pari passu
senior ranking debt
or similar optionality capable of compromising the claim of the
secured
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Material deterioration in net operating income, through vacancy
or rental value
declines, could lead to a downgrade.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the
results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Prior to the transactions closing, Fitch reviewed the results of
a third party
assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information, which
indicated no
adverse findings material to the rating analysis.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
-Loan-by-loan data provided by Capita Asset Services as at 2
September 2015
-Transaction reporting provided by Capita Asset Services as at
11 August 2015
REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties &
Enforcement
Mechanisms to those typical for the asset class is available by
accessing the
appendix that accompanies the initial new issue report (see
Westfield Stratford
City Finance Plc - Appendix, dated 12 November 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com). In
addition refer to the special report "Representations,
Warranties, and
Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance
Transactions" dated 12 June
2015 available on the Fitch website.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
GBP750m Floating Rate Notes (XS1093970751) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Will Rendell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1416
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Euan Gatfield
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1157
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured
Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub. 20 Feb 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS)
and Loans in
EMEA (pub. 30 Jul 2015)
here
Related Research
Westfield Stratford City Finance Plc - Appendix
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992207
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.