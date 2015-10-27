(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 26 (Fitch) The conducive demand environment for
Sri Lanka-based
consumer durables retailers is likely to continue in the short
to medium term
despite possible headwinds from depreciation in the Sri Lankan
rupee against
major currencies and higher import tariffs, Fitch Ratings says
in a new report.
The strong demand trend is supported by lower energy tariffs,
low interest
rates, public-sector salary increases and reductions in the
prices of essential
food items introduced by the new government in early 2015.
Fitch's outlook for consumer durables retailers is stable. The
agency expects
the sector margins to improve in 2016, helped by strong
operating leverage
resulting from top-line growth, expansion in high-margin hire
purchase sales and
cost-efficiency measures. However, Fitch expects retailers'
margins to broadly
settle in the high-single-digit range in the medium term,
compared with the
low-teens prior to 2013, owing to the shift in product mix
towards IT and
communication products.
Fitch expects a further improvement in leverage of the two
Fitch-rated entities
Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC (A-(lka)/Stable) and Abans PLC
(BBB+(lka)/Stable) in
2016, due to improved FCF generation amidst increased
profitability and low
capex requirements. However, Singer's acquisitions in 2015 may
temper the
improvement in its leverage.
