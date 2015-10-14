(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhtelecom JSC's
(Kaztel) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a
Positive Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
Kaztel is a strong fixed-line incumbent, with dominant market
shares in
traditional telephony and fixed-line broadband services,
operating in a benign
regulatory environment. The company re-entered the mobile mass
market with its
LTE/GSM service in 2014, providing it with a quad-play
capability.
The Positive Outlook reflects our expectation of the successful
development of
Kaztel's mobile operations, which would likely lead to stronger
cash flow
generation enhancing financial flexibility. The mobile network
roll-out and the
tenge's depreciation against key currencies have lifted funds
from operations
(FFO) adjusted gross leverage higher but we do not expect this
to significantly
exceed 2x unless the tenge weakens further.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Incumbent Fixed-Line Operations
Fitch expects Kaztel to maintain its dominant position in the
fixed-line
segment, helped by benign regulation and shortage of alternative
networks.
Kaztel estimated its subscriber fixed-line telephony market
share at a
near-monopoly level of 92% at end-2014, and at a dominant 85% in
the fixed-line
broadband segment.
Crucially, control over the last-mile infrastructure and the
lack of line
sharing protects the company from excessive competition in the
broadband
segment. Alternative operators have to rely on their own
infrastructure for
provision of broadband services, which is only commercially
viable in certain
large cities. While the traditional voice segment will remain
under moderate
pressure, we expect growing broadband revenues to largely offset
this weakness.
Positive Broadband Prospects
The Kazakh broadband market has strong growth potential, driven
by fairly low
fixed-line broadband penetration in the country, estimated at
11.8% of
population in 2014, compared with 59.3% of population internet
usage. Kaztel has
completed its fibre infrastructure roll-out in key cities,
strengthening its
technological advantage over peers in areas with most intense
competition. The
company continues to invest in infrastructure upgrades on other
territories to
protect its dominance.
Kaztel is the only Kazakh provider of LTE mobile services,
capable of managing
high data volumes. The company is well-positioned to benefit
from a wider
take-up of mobile data services, even though there is an element
of
technological substitution with mobile (e.g. dongles) sometimes
competing with
wired broadband solutions. Any self-cannibalisation is likely to
be limited, as
mobile internet tends to be more popular in areas where
high-speed fixed-line
broadband service is not available.
Improving Mobile Position
Kaztel is likely to continue adding new customers, capitalising
on its status as
an exclusive 4G provider in the country. At end-June 2015, the
company had a 7%
subscriber and 13% revenue market share since launching its 4G
mobile service in
December 2013 and 3G services later in 2014.
The Kazakh mobile industry may see intensified competition as
operators embark
on significant strategic changes. TeliaSonera (A-/Stable), the
owner of the
controlling stake in KCell, the largest Kazakh mobile operator,
announced
strategic plans to divest of its interest in the Kazakh
subsidiary which has
been losing customers - a change of ownership may result in a
new strategy.
While Kaztel is rapidly growing the number of its data-hungry 4G
customers,
other operators are exploring non-4G options including voice
price reductions
and wider 3G data packages.
Consumer Demand and Leverage Challenges
Weaker consumer confidence and higher inflation expectations
following the tenge
devaluation in August 2015 could sap demand for premium services
(including
mobile data) and make subscribers more cost-conscious, at least
in the
short-to-medium term. The weaker tenge will also increase
leverage as a
significant share of Kaztel's debt is nominated in USD and other
hard currencies
(38% at end-1H15) while nearly all of its revenues and cash
flows are
domestic-based.
Fitch expects that foreign currency debt as a share of total
debt is likely to
stabilise at around 40% by end-2015, down from 46% at end-2014.
The company
repaid a substantial amount of USD debt during 1H15, but the
reduction in the
proportion of foreign currency debt was partly offset by the
tenge devaluation.
The weaker domestic currency can also inflate capex as nearly
all telecoms
equipment is imported. While most of Kaztel's outstanding
equipment contracts
are in tenge, which would mitigate the immediate negative
impact, new contracts
will likely be signed on terms that would reflect the new FX
rates.
The company's credit profile is likely to be resilient to
potential foreign
currency exchange rate volatility. By our estimates, stressing
the metrics for a
further 20% tenge devaluation would increase leverage by 0.5x
total debt/EBITDA,
which can be accommodated within the current 'BB' rating.
The tenge lost approximately a third of its value against the US
dollar as of
mid-October 2015 since the start of the year.
Cash Flow Generation to Improve
We project that Kaztel's free cash flow generation will turn
positive in 2016
after the bulk of the mobile network roll-out is completed. We
expect the
company's 2016 capex to moderate to below 20% of revenue from
33% on average in
2012-2014.
The company's mobile project is still in the development phase
and entails
substantial one-off operating expenses that could pressure
reported EBITDA. The
absolute scale of Kaztel's mobile operations remains small
compared with the
fixed line business. It would take substantial further growth
and margin
expansion before the mobile segment becomes a stronger
contributor to EBITDA
generation.
Leverage to Peak in 2015
We expect Kaztel's leverage to peak at around 2x funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted gross leverage at end-2015, before gradually declining
as capex falls
and free cash flow generation improves.
We project that revenue in the highly profitable fixed-line
business will remain
under modest pressure from line disconnections and lower
telephone traffic and
decline by low single-digit percentages. The sub-scale mobile
segment will be
margin-dilutive, at least over the medium term. As a result,
Kaztel's EBITDA
margin is likely to remain below 30% in both 2015 and 2016
before gradually
improving. Subdued EBITDA growth will be a main factor in
holding back leverage
improvement.
In the longer run, we expect that leverage will be managed in
conjunction with
shareholder remuneration needs. Although the company does not
have public
targets, leverage is likely to remain sustainably below 2x FFO
adjusted gross
leverage but above 1.5x, in our view.
Sufficient Liquidity
Kaztel has a few credit lines from foreign banks and the
domestic Development
Bank of Kazakhstan which are sufficient to cover its short-term
refinancing
needs and fund its expansionary capex programme. Facilities from
foreign banks
are in foreign currency, which match its forthcoming foreign
currency
maturities.
The company also has a 10-year KZT18bn credit line from
Development Bank of
Kazakhstan (BBB/Stable), denominated in tenge. It is available
for financing
mobile development but it would also allow Kaztel to divert
operating cash flow
from internal capex funding to other needs, including
refinancing. Kaztel's debt
profile is well spread with no medium-term debt redemption
peaks.
Weak Domestic Banking System
The Kazakh domestic banking system is weak, implying the
scarcity of local
funding, few committed credit facilities and potentially limited
access to
deposits. The company holds a significant amount of its cash
liquidity with
low-rated domestic banks. Consequently, our analysis primarily
focuses on the
company's gross debt metrics. If the company manages to utilise
some of its
significant cash holdings with such low-rated banks, we would
treat it as
positive event risk.
Weak Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Kaztel's ratings reflect the company's standalone credit
profile. Kaztel is of
only limited strategic importance for Kazakhstan, while
operating and legal ties
with its controlling shareholder, government-controlled
Samruk-Kazyna, are weak.
Although indirect government control is a positive credit
factor, it does not
justify a rating uplift, in our view.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Kaztel
include the following:
-Low single-digit consumer revenue declines in the fixed-line
segment;
-Continuing rapid mobile revenue growth, at above 20% CAGR in
2016-2017,
reducing to high single-digit percentage growth afterwards;
-EBITDA margin below 30% in 2015-2017, gradually improving to
just above 30% in
2018;
-Decline in capex to below 20% of revenue in 2016 and after;
-No material acquisitions and divestments;
-Marginally positive free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2016 and
FCF margin in
the mid-single digit territory afterwards.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A sustained decrease in FFO adjusted gross leverage to below
2x;
- Maintaining sufficient liquidity that is diversified between
external and
internal sources;
- Stronger FCF generation with pre-dividend FCF margin in the
mid-single digit
range, likely driven by the end of heavy investments into mass
mobile roll-out;
- Successful execution of the company's mobile strategy.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-A protracted rise in FFO-adjusted gross leverage to above 3x
(end-2014: 1.9x)
and/or a material increase in refinancing risks, which would
lead to a downgrade
- Operating underperformance including in the mobile segment
with sub-scale
issues persisting may cause the Outlook to be revised to Stable.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Kazakhtelecom JSC
Long-term foreign and local IDRs: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook
Positive
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(kaz), Outlook
Positive
Senior unsecured debt in foreign and local currency: affirmed at
'BB'
Senior unsecured debt in local currency: affirmed at 'A+(kaz)'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
