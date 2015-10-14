(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Derindere Turizm Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Derindere) a Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The rating drivers for Derindere's Long-Term IDR are identical to the rating drivers for Derindere's National Long-Term rating (affirmed on 15 September 2015; see 'Fitch Affirms Derindere at 'BBB(tur)'; Outlook Stable' on www.fitchratings.com). They include its established and leading local franchise, sound asset quality and improving capitalisation. Derindere's ratings also reflect sizeable exposure to foreign exchange (FX) and debt rollover risks. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT An extended track record of solid operating performance, consistently well-controlled leverage and proven ability to withstand FX shocks could lead to an upgrade of Derindere's Long-Term IDR. A sizeable deterioration of company's capital position or material weakening of its franchise would trigger a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +44 20 3530 1788 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Huseyin Sevinc Analyst +44 20 3530 1027 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Date of relevant committee 16 Sep 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=992258 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.