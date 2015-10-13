(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Fidelity National Information Systems, Inc.'s (FIS) offering of
senior unsecured
notes. The Rating Outlook remains Negative. At June 30, 2015,
the company had
$5.043 billion in total debt outstanding.
Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to fund a
portion of FIS's
pending acquisition of SunGard, the ultimate parent of SunGard
Data Systems,
Inc. (SunGard), for $9.1 billion, including SunGard's debt (not
rated by Fitch).
FIS plans to fund the $5.1 billion equity component with a mix
of 55% equity and
45% cash. The proceeds, along with cash on hand, a new $1.5
billion senior
unsecured term loan, and FIS's existing revolving credit
facility are expected
to be used to fund the cash component of the transaction, repay
SunGard's bank
facility, and pay related fees and expenses. Fitch anticipates
that to the
extent there are proceeds from the current offering in excess of
overall
liquidity needs, FIS will use them to redeem some or all of the
SunGard notes
outstanding, including the related call premiums.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- Fitch believes the transaction is strategically positive in
the long term but
that the initial leverage and the timeline for FIS to reduce
leverage to under
3x (Fitch estimates around mid-2017 assuming a fourth-quarter
2015 close)
warrants a Negative Outlook.
-- The SunGard transaction provides FIS with a strong entry into
adjacent
markets (serving financial institutions). From a product-set
basis there is
minimal overlap, although the two companies serve and/or target
many of the same
institutions. SunGard's overlap is principally with FIS's Global
Financial
Solutions sector, which serves large, global financial
institutions.
--Highly Stable Market Demand: FIS's customer base in the
Integrated Financial
Solutions (IFS) segment - mid-tier U.S. banks - are highly
reliant on the
company for their internal operations. Customer engagements are
typically
secured by long-term contracts and renewal rates are very high.
A majority of
revenue is contract-based (88% recurring revenue) or account
volume-based with a
minority amount exposed to cyclical changes in consumer
spending. As a result,
revenue, margins and cash flow tend to be highly predictable.
EBITDA margins are
relatively strong, given standard solutions are supplied to many
customers.
--Faster Growth in GFS: FIS's Global Financial Solutions (GFS)
segment is
expected to produce revenue growth in the high-single- to
low-double digits.
Recurring revenues are lower than in IFS but still relatively
high at about 70%
of revenues. In this segment, solutions for the large global
financial
institutions are generally customized, and its EBITDA margins
reflect the more
personnel-intensive nature of its business.
--Commitment to Investment Grade Ratings: Management has
reconfirmed its
commitment to having a solid investment grade rating and
maintaining reasonably
conservative credit metrics. Fitch believes management is
committed to reducing
leverage to 2.5x or lower over the long-run following the
acquisition of
SunGard. Fitch believes the company's increasing focus on
growing its business
with large Tier 1 banks creates a business need for a solid
investment grade
rating.
--Moderated Event Risk: The acquisition of SunGard and the
expected continuation
of the company's existing dividend policy may reduce near-term
event risk. The
potential for event risk stems from the stable and solid free
cash flow inherent
in the business.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects pro forma revenue growth in the low- to
mid-single digits;
--EBITDA margins, following the close of the transaction, are
expected to be
just over 30% and to expand slightly in the following years;
--Fitch expects the full run-rate of synergies of $200 million
annually to be
reached in 2017;
--Near-term expected cash flows incorporate certain upfront
expenses to achieve
synergies;
--Fitch does not expect FIS to engage in stock buybacks and will
focus on
reducing debt until it approaches its target range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Continued growth in the business driven by
cross-selling of products
and services across the domestic customer base, which increases
FIS's value to
customers, as well as growth in the international business which
provides
further diversification. Commitments from management to maintain
leverage at or
below 2.25x.
Negative: More aggressive capital distribution to shareholders,
particularly if
these actions are in response to changes in equity valuation.
Significant
changes to the structure of the financial services sector which
could lead to
the loss or consolidation of a significant portion of FIS's
customer base.
Leverage above 3.0x for a sustained period would be a potential
cause for a
negative rating action.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity as of June 30, 2015 was solid with cash of $446
million ($239 million
held outside the U.S.) and approximately $2.2 billion available
under a $3
billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, expiring
December 2019.
Additionally, free cash flow (after dividends) has been more
than $450 million
annually over the past three years.
